Support Families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® While Feeding Your Family at Domino's®

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the upcoming season of giving, Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is asking customers to think of the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® on pizza night. Starting today through Jan. 8, 2023, donate with your order and help St. Jude in their mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

Little Lucas is 'Home from St. Jude' after a brain tumor threatened his life. Help kids like Lucas by participating in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign at Domino’s. (PRNewswire)

"Domino's is dedicated to delivering a difference," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson. "And during the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign, it's Domino's customers who deliver the difference to kids of St. Jude by adding a donation to their order."

Customers can donate while placing an order on the phone, in stores or online from their local Domino's store. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

This year is the 18th year Domino's is fundraising for St. Jude through the Thanks and Giving campaign. In that time, Domino's has raised more than $96 million to help St. Jude in their mission. Every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment. When you support St. Jude, you help give kids with cancer around the world that chance. Together, we can save more lives.

"What is most incredible about the millions we have raised for St. Jude is that it has been raised a dollar at a time, or with pennies rounded up," said Fouracre. "It's a true testament to what people can do when they come together for a worthy cause. One pizza at a time, one penny or dollar at a time."

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and we won't stop until no child dies from cancer. Housing is a critical need for the more than 8,500 patient families seeking treatments at St. Jude each year. This need is why Domino's pledged a historic $100 million to help build The Domino's Village, St. Jude's latest housing facility. The Domino's Village is set to open in 2023 and will be a home away from home for patient families, offering a peaceful respite with living, dining and play spaces for residents to enjoy. All funds raised at Domino's this year will count toward that goal.

