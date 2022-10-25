AIVITA Biomedical CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead Leads Multidisciplinary Team of Scientists Invited by Dalai Lama to Discuss Consciousness

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that CEO Hans Keirstead, Ph.D., led a team of eminent scientists to meet with the 14th Dalai Lama, by his invitation, for a multidisciplinary exploration of the scientific evidence of consciousness. In their meeting, the parties contemplated neuroscience, medically recorded near-death experiences, quantum and theoretical physics, reincarnation, medically recorded out-of-body experiences, and the scientific evidence of mind-spirit benefit to health. The discussion explored whether any evidence exists from the various scientific domains to support a model of consciousness, and whether consciousness could reside outside of the human body.

The visiting participants were Hans Keirstead, Ph.D., renowned neuroscientist, and developer of numerous human cell therapies; Sir Roger Penrose, Ph.D., Nobel Laureate and renowned mathematical quantum physicist and one of the world's leading experts on black holes and quantum physics; Peter Fenwick, M.D., neuropsychiatrist, neurophysiologist, and one of the leading authorities in the scientific study of end-of-life phenomena; Adrian Kent, Ph.D., a quantum physicist at the University of Cambridge and a leading expert in theoretical relationships in quantum physics and entanglement; Olaf Blanke, Ph.D., a professor and world leader in the neurological basis of self-consciousness and investigator of out-of-body experiences through fMRI; and Wayne Jonas, M.D., an integrative health expert who has investigated the impact of spirituality on medical research and practice.

Dr. Keirstead's efforts in organizing this expedition exemplify his global thought leadership and AIVITA's ongoing commitment to global science advocacy. Excerpts from these discussions will be published at a future date.

