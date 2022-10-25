AVEENO® RELEASES NEW REPORT REVEALING THAT 71% OF ADULTS HAVE SENSITIVE SKIN

Groundbreaking State of Skin Sensitivity report raises awareness of the causes of skin sensitivity, and its mind-body connection

SKILLMAN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Aveeno® brand launched its first-ever State of Skin Sensitivity Report, which examines the causes of sensitive skin, and explores the connection between body, mind, and skin. While body positivity has spread to mainstream culture in recent years, self-love can be challenging for those of us with sensitive skin. The groundbreaking Aveeno® report shows that 71% of adults identify as having sensitive skin1,2, an astounding increase of 55%3,4 in just two decades. The impact of this sensitivity is more than skin deep, as common skin conditions can carry significant psychological impact, influencing quality of life and emotional well-being.

(PRNewsfoto/Aveeno) (PRNewswire)

Research from the State of Skin Sensitivity report validates the relationship between emotions and perceptions of sensitive skin.

Skin is both a receiver and a reactor to sensory stimuli, meaning that everything from the environment to skin products can show up in our pores and negatively influence emotions. 10

For example, one-third of patients with skin diseases like acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and rosacea are estimated to struggle with emotional disorders, including anxiety and depression. 16

Additionally, 50 percent of adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis reported that it puts a damper on their social functions, sleep, work productivity, leisure activities, and family relationships. 25

Aveeno® recognizes the broad issue of sensitivity as a skin state, rather than a clinical diagnosis and seeks to shine a light on its prevalence, as well as possible areas of prevention.

"Treating patients goes well beyond simply analyzing their skin. It's about how their skin impacts their overall emotional well-being, which is something I consistently see with my patients," said Dr. Mara Weinstein Velez, Board Certified Dermatologist and paid Aveeno® consultant. "The mind-skin connection is a powerful one, and the Aveeno® brand's ability to assemble this in-depth report examining the impact of skin sensitivity provides much needed visibility for the dermatology community."

"Our brand heritage is built on leadership and expertise in the sensitive skin state, and this report illustrates the meaningful impact sensitive skin has on people's lives," said KC Hagin, Commercial Leader for Aveeno® at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. "We have an obligation not only to provide product solutions but to help de-stigmatize the word 'sensitive' and to turn a common struggle into a strength. Aveeno® wants to be front and center of the conversation and is encouraging everyone to be proud of their sensitive skin."

To further encourage conversation around what it really means to have sensitive skin, Aveeno® is calling on consumers to share their #ProudlySensitiveSkin stories on social media. The campaign aims to highlight various consumer experiences with skin conditions and showcase how people have learned to love their sensitive skin. By changing the narrative, Aveeno® is facilitating connection with like-minded individuals in a deeper way and celebrating sensitive skin, and all that comes with it.

All submissions will be entered for the chance to win a virtual mentoring session with one brand partner, Tia Mowry or Hyram Yarbro. To enter, please follow the instructions below and more details here:

Share your #ProudlySensitiveSkin story on Instagram or TikTok Tag @AveenoUS and the hashtags #ProudlySensitiveSkin #Sweepstakes Contest closes on December 15, 2022

Aveeno® knows that sensitive skin is real and can have a tremendous impact on quality of life which is strongly illustrated in this report. The brand is committed to igniting and fueling the positive narrative around sensitive skin, while also being dedicated to delivering products that bring nourishing solutions to sensitive skin.

Forty-one Aveeno® products carry the "Trusted Choice" SkinSAFE Seal which uses over 25 years of clinical skin testing data to help people with sensitive skin find the right products that are safe for their skin. Aveeno® is committed to being transparent with consumers about the products they use every day and how it affects their skin, their health and the planet.

Media Contact:

Holly Derrick

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

hderrick@ITS.JNJ.com

Kristin Adomaitis

Golin

kadomaitis@golin.com

About the business of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.: At Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., we are driven to improve the personal health of people everywhere. Our differentiated portfolio of iconic brands, including Tylenol®, Zarbee's®, Neutrogena®, Aveeno®, Listerine®, OGX®, and Johnson's®, delivers life-enhancing, first-to-market innovation. By combining the power of science with meaningful human insights and digital-first thinking, we help more than 1.2 billion people live healthier lives every day, from their very first day.

About Aveeno®: For the past 70 years, dermatologist-recommended Aveeno® has unlocked the power of science and nature for healthy, beautiful skin. Aveeno® is committed to developing breakthrough product formulations with new and existing natural ingredients, many of which deliver clinically proven results. The Aveeno® Brand offers products for face, body, baby, hair, and sun protection. For more information about the Aveeno® Brand and its product offerings, visit aveeno.com or follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Aveeno or Instagram at Instagram.com/AveenoUS.

About the State of Skin Sensitivity Report survey: Aveeno® conducted an online survey of 1,000 participants (800 females, 200 males, aged 18-65) among self-declared sensitive skin consumers of varying ethnicities. Results include:

Consumers believe stress and ingredients cause the majority of skin reactions. 28

Those who identified as extremely sensitive were ~200% more likely to have been diagnosed with eczema, rosacea, acne, or allergies than those who identified as slightly sensitive. 28

Itch is the most commonly reported symptom of sensitive skin, followed by redness and dryness. 28

79% of consumers reported that their sensitive skin either remained constant or worsened over time. 28

65% of respondents discovered they had sensitive skin before the age of 30.28

References: *Annotated references linked in the full study on: https://www.aveeno.com/state-of-skin-sensitivity

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding [product development / development of Aveeno].1. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; [manufacturing difficulties and delays;] competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; [product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action;] changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc., nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aveeno