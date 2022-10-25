Hero Cosmetics Named in Fast Company's "Brands That Matter"

Fast Company's recognition program honors companies providing people compelling reasons to care about them and offering inspiration for others to buy in.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced today its annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose - Hero Cosmetics earned a place on the list in the Established Excellence category. The companies and nonprofits named have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicating their missions and ideals.

The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 145 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 145 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

"This year, we've expanded the Brands That Matter program to evaluate honorees in the context of how they matter within the category in which they compete for people's attention or loyalty. The result is a wide-ranging list of honorees that are making their mark on culture, and through social impact," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief.

"Hero exists to help people reclaim skin confidence with our gentle and effective acne solutions. We have worked hard to earn the trust of our consumers engaging with them on an emotional level and communicating with empathy. Our products are quite literally life-changing and it is so rewarding to see how we impact our consumers' lives in a positive way. It is an honor to have our work be recognized by Fast Company in its Brands That Matter list. It validates our good work and motivates us to keep going." - Ju Rhyu, Co-founder and CEO of Hero Cosmetics

In 2022, Hero Cosmetics is widely recognized and uniquely accessible to consumers. Sold at an enviable list of the top retailers in over 8,000 nationwide doors and 10+ dot com sellers, a box of Mighty Patch sells every 2 seconds. In addition to being physically accessible, all products in the brand are priced affordably as Hero believes skincare and skin confidence should be available to all.

To reach this point, Hero Cosmetics has built a community around its purpose: to empower all people to feel confident in their skin. Hero wants to help people overcome the emotional obstacles that come with issue-prone skin so nobody has to let their skin get in the way of showing up in the world. For every skin problem, Hero is on a mission to create a skin solution with easy to use yet powerfully effective acne, skin, and body care products.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Hero Cosmetics

Hero Cosmetics is a functional skin solutions brand focused on acne-prone skin and part of the Church and Dwight family of power brands. Hero brand makes products for every type of pimple problem for anyone who's ever had a breakout. Hero offers a complete regimen for acne-prone skin which started with the Mighty Patch and now extends into a holistic skincare routine with products like Clear Collective, Rescue Balm, Lightning Wand, and Force Shield SPF. The products work to address the full lifecycle of breakouts. Hero provides your skin the tools it needs to fight on its own so you can take back control and reveal the hero inside.

