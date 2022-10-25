InteliChart Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Operating Officer

Key new hire supports InteliChart's evolution and growth as it continues to improve the patient experience with its industry-leading patient engagement platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, a leader in patient engagement solutions for health care providers of all sizes, announces the appointment of Anthony L. Carter as its new chief operating officer. Carter brings over 20 years of experience in overhauling products and services to InteliChart, identifying opportunities to grow top-line revenues, driving product development, and guiding leadership teams to success.

"InteliChart is excited to be gaining yet another industry veteran talent with the addition of Anthony," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "His ability to build and mentor teams while advancing growth makes him an invaluable asset for the company, and we're thrilled to bring him aboard. The strategic, innovative approach he takes in driving an operation towards its goal will be instrumental to our continued success and expansion."

Carter will oversee multi-level business functions and manage InteliChart's operational performance. His experience in growing businesses through operational excellence and healthcare product innovation will be particularly valuable as InteliChart accelerates growth and reaches into new patient engagement markets. He has worked on numerous healthcare SaaS solutions that deliver value to providers and payers across the globe, including Europe, China, India, Japan, Africa, and Canada.

Carter is a past senior vice president of operations at SPH Analytics, a leading healthcare measurement and analytics platform, where he oversaw strategies that nearly doubled the company's revenue growth. In addition, he tenured as Vice President at Change Healthcare Clinical Review, where he led the product management organization, the initial validation and audit organization, and introduced leading-edge product designs for SaaS-delivered machine learning platforms. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, MSEE from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a BSEE from Michigan State University.

"Modern and comprehensive patient engagement solutions are crucial for the success of health care providers today," said Carter. "My focus is to provide the leadership and vision necessary to ensure InteliChart's continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions, improving health care efficiencies, and exceeding customer expectations."

For more than a decade, InteliChart has successfully partnered with healthcare organizations across the country to streamline workflows and deliver healthier outcomes. Through continuous innovation and product development, the organization is poised to continue meeting the ever-evolving needs of today's consumers and the providers that serve them.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes platform consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth.

Located in Charlotte, NC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 70 million patients. We integrate with 40-plus EHR products and single integration access to all the solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

