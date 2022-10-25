Invitation to Ericsson's Capital Markets Day 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day on December 15, 2022.

The Capital Markets Day will be held as a physical event in New York and the presentations will also be broadcast live with the opportunity to join Q&A sessions through conference call.

The event will feature President and CEO Börje Ekholm together with CFO Carl Mellander, as well as other members of the Executive Management Team.

Agenda in short:

· 8:00 AM EST: Registration and breakfast

· 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM EST: Presentations and Q&A

· 3:00 PM EST: Holiday Mingle

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

For registration and information about the event please go to: https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/cmd

For more information about the event or your registration, please contact:

Pernilla Raj, Program Manager Investor Relations

pernilla.raj@ericsson.com

Kristoffer Edshage, Director of Corporate Media

kristoffer.edshage@ericsson.com

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York.

