Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. announces sale of Boomerangkit.com, LLC

Sale of at-home diagnostic testing brand reflects corresponding leadership changes with new director appointment

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. (OTC: LBTD) today announced the sale of its at-home diagnostic testing brand, Boomerangkit.com, LLC to BioGnomics Lab, LLC, a CLIA-certified laboratory dedicated to providing top quality medical testing solutions.

In addition to the sale, William McDonald will be appointed as Director replacing former director, Frank Gianotti.

More information about this can be found at: https://www.biognomicslabs.com/

