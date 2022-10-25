NEXT10, Inc. Provides 2022 Performance Update, Shareholder News

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next10, Inc., dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: NXTN) ("UHC"), is excited to announce that its Ultimate Logistics, LLC subsidiary is having a positive and productive 2022 that supports continued growth. In addition, UHC provides a business update for shareholders regarding recent and upcoming developments.

UHC provides lease-to-own opportunities for over-the-road (OTR) truck drivers. The Company's "Ultimate Program" gives experienced, carefully vetted OTR drivers access to an unprecedented range of financing, tools and services that support their desire to become independent owner-operators. Throughout 2022, Ultimate Logistics has significantly increased its inventory, adding 15 new 2023 Kenworth T680 Next Generation semi-tractors and eight new 2023 Vanguard 53-foot refrigerated trailers to its Boise, Idaho, facility. Another six new 2023 Kenworth T680 Next Generation semi-tractors and seven new 2023 Vanguard 53-foot refrigerated trailers will also be delivered to the same facility this year.

This increase in inventory creates the opportunity for UHC to expand its team of drivers and continue its growth pattern.

"To the best of our knowledge, no one in the United States offers the benefits of The Ultimate Program. We handle everything OTR carriers need to be successful, including insurance, road and fuel tax filings, licenses and permits, FMCSA audits, and drug and alcohol consortium compliance. We treat every driver with respect and integrity," states UHC CFO Kathryn Volin. "We believe this commitment is the foundation of our success. As a result, we are pleased to announce a solid performance in 2022, which will bring with it an increase in shareholder value. UHC is providing ongoing critical building blocks to continue to grow the Company with a strong bottom line."

UHC also announces the completion of its 2019-2020 Audited Financials and reports that auditing of 2021 financials is progressing. Upon completion of the 2021 audit, UHC plans to file a registered offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission "SEC" to become a reporting issuer and to raise funds to support continued growth of its trucking operations.

Next10, Inc. (OTC: NXTN), dba Ultimate Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), provides lease-to-own opportunities for experienced over-the-road independent owner operators, allowing him/her to fulfill their dreams of owning their own trucking company without the financial and day-to-day operational burdens. UHC offers a unique, one-of-a-kind, one-stop-shop program. The Ultimate Program provides its carriers more than 30 services, removing typical business overhead issues and time-consuming challenges, as well as providing all the services required by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), so the carrier can focus on their driving. This program increases the carrier's monthly income above the industry average and generates recurring positive revenues for the Company. By focusing on the carriers and how the Company can assist them financially during these challenging times, UHC added a fuel bonus program for miles driven each commission period. UHC has also reduced the carrier's monthly semi-tractor lease payment. These two items can increase a carrier's income by up to $1,900 per month. The Company has achieved profitability every month since 2013 when Ultimate Logistics originally established The Ultimate Program.

