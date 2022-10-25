Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Overland Park, KS

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in the fall of 2023. The new store will be located in Overland Crossing in Overland Park, Kansas.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in the Overland Park community, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in the Kansas City area can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 27,000 square-foot store will be located in Overland Crossing, a popular shopping center with other tenants such as Whole Foods Market. Overland Crossing is owned and managed by Legacy Development and is located off of 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate three Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store in Kansas. The store is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

"This is an exciting addition, both for our project and for southern Johnson County as a whole," said Dave Claflin, Vice-President of Development for Legacy. "Off-price retail is a red-hot segment and Nordstrom Rack is a best-in-class retailer. We could not be more excited to have them join us at Overland Crossing."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup from Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States and Canada. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

About Legacy Development

Since 1995 the team at LEGACY has had a hand in creating more than 55 projects with over 34 million square feet of commercial space across 14 states. Today, the company continues to deliver properties that provide a unique customer experience and add value for owners, tenants and the community alike. See more at LEGACYDevelopment.com.

