ROKiT launch Mental Health Therapy Service DISKUSS

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ROKiT Group of Companies, founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Jonathan Kendrick, has launched DISKUSS as the affordable global tele-therapy application, where users can connect with credentialed therapists via audio, text and video at any time.

DISKUSS has set out to compete with market leaders in the tele-therapy industry by creating a pricing model that is on average 65% less expensive than others - as low as $14.99 per week - and is now available in the United States, the UK and India.

Commenting, Jonathan Kendrick said "While we know that online counselling is the most convenient, comfortable and effective way for many to address and overcome their emotional and mental health concerns, we want to make such therapy as affordable as possible to allow people to benefit from the help they need and, with no contract terms, 24/7 support and a mantra to 'Defeat the Stigma', we believe DISKUSS is not only needed by many, but its launch could not have come at a better time."

Adam Scherr, the WWE Superstar, is a partner in DISKUSS and is integral in the service's approach to open-up the therapy market to a wider populace through being more affordable than others and to target men, in particular, who haven't generally utilized mental health therapy services in the past.

More information can be found at https://diskussit.com/

