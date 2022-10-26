Duke Energy Florida lightens the load for individuals, families facing hardship with $700,000 to community agencies

Customers who need help paying for living expenses are encouraged to reach out to their local United Way, 211 or other assistance programs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As customers and communities across the state continue to feel the burden of higher living costs, Duke Energy is dedicating $600,000 to 10 Florida-based assistance programs to help customers cover household expenses. This is in addition to a $100,000 contribution Duke Energy Florida announced last week to Share the Light FundSM agencies to distribute to individuals and families in need.

"Duke Energy is committed to supporting our customers during this time of continued economic hardship," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We realize that we can do so much more together than alone, so we are grateful to work alongside these community allies to provide much-needed relief to our customers."

Duke Energy Florida customers may qualify for assistance to help meet a wide range of needs, including utility bills, housing, food and other essentials.

Heart of Florida United Way's emergency assistance is one example of the available programs. The local agency received $160,000 from Duke Energy to help families with rental/mortgage assistance and utility bills.

"Every day, we have hundreds of people across Central Florida turn to us for help," said Jeff Hayward, President & CEO of Heart of Florida United Way. "Unfortunately, the need for help continues to grow substantially. Duke Energy's support of emergency financial assistance comes at no greater time, and we look forward to stabilizing more families and neighbors, bringing assistance to those that need us most."

2-1-1 Tampa Bay Cares is another organization that received $160,000 to provide customers with immediate assistance to prevent evictions, keep utilities (electric and water) connected, as well as assist with transportation to health appointments, get food and obtain employment.

"Our Hope Fund helps individuals, families with children and seniors in Pinellas County who are facing unexpected financial hardships," said Micki Thompson, 2-1-1 Tampa Bay Cares president and CEO. "Together with the support from Duke Energy and other community champions, we are able to provide an immediate solution for our families in crisis."

The following agencies received funding to support Duke Energy Florida customers throughout the state. Customers should contact their local community agency to see if they are eligible.

2-1-1 Tampa Bay Cares

Capital Area Community Action Agency

Heart of Florida United Way

Suwannee River Economic Council

The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia

United Way of Central Florida

United Way of Citrus County

United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties

United Way of Marion County

United Way of North Central Florida

Duke Energy continues to support customers, connect them with available assistance, and offer tools and programs to help manage their bills. To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/HereToHelp.

