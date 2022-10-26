GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.40,045 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.4,119 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

—Strong growth of Grupo Elektra's consolidated gross portfolio; increases 20%, to Ps.155,737 million—

—15% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps.208,014 million, generates solid prospects for the financial business, with optimal cost of funding—

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced third quarter 2022 financial results.

Third quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 13% to Ps.40,045 million in the period, compared to Ps.35,504 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.35,926 million, from Ps.29,947 million in the same period of 2021.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.4,119 million, compared to Ps.5,557 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.1,802 million this quarter, from Ps.3,433 million in the same period of 2021.

The company reported net loss of Ps.2,384 million, compared to net income of Ps.999 million a year ago.


   3Q 2021

   3Q 2022

   Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$35,504

$40,045

$4,541

13 %






EBITDA      

$5,557

$4,119

$(1,437)

-26 %






Operating profit

Net result     

$3,433

$999

$1,802

$(2,384)

$(1,631)

$(3,383)

-48%

----






Net result per share

$4.40

$(10.55)

$(14.95)

----






Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of September 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.2 million and as of September 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 13% in the period, as a result of a 19% growth in financial income and a 5% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.23,949 million, from Ps.20,202 million in the previous year — largely reflects a 22% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México — which further strengthens its solid financial margin— in the context of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which improves the well-being of millions of families and the growth of businesses.

The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.16,095 million, from Ps.15,302 million a year ago — is largely the result of strong growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which strengthens the productivity of the businesses and the mobility of the families —, white line — which boosts the quality of life in households — and income related to electronic money transfers, in the context of important transfer flows from the United States to Mexico, which contribute to the well-being and progress of millions of families.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.18,653 million, compared to Ps.16,855 million from the previous year. The growth is explained by a 21% increase in the financial cost — derived from a higher creation of allowance for credit risks, in the context of the solid dynamism of the consolidated gross portfolio, as well as higher interest payments, in line with rising market rates. — and a 5% increase in the commercial cost, consistent with higher income from the sale of merchandise.

Sales, administration and promotion expenses totaled Ps.17,273 million, from Ps.13,092 million a year ago, mainly as a result of higher operating expenses in the period. The increase is related to the development of supply logistics strategies that will further strengthen the product supply process, to promptly meet the growing demand for world-class merchandise by millions of families, both on the sales floor and through the company's Omnichannel operations.

Similarly, impacting expenses are system developments to additionally promote high efficiency standards, both in digital banking — which currently has more than 18 million users and is growing dynamically — and in Omnichannel sales — with superior levels of security, comfort and time savings — as well as higher personnel and maintenance expenses, in the context of a solid expansion of contact points, which allow maximizing the customer's shopping experience.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.4,119 million, from Ps.5,557 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.1,802 million, compared to Ps.3,433 million in the same quarter of 2021.

The most important variation below EBITDA was a reduction of Ps.2,805 million in other financial results, which reflects an 11% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a 3% loss a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, a reduction of Ps.1,534 million was recorded in the tax provision in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.2,384 million, from a net income of Ps.999 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity on the situation of the different businesses that make up the company, and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Thus, the debt with cost was Ps.40,609 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to Ps.32,505 million of the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is related to the issuance of Certificados Busatiles and bank loans during the period.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.9,480 million, from Ps.7,476 million in the previous year.

As of September 30, 2022, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.94,406 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.16 times.











As of September 30    2021

As of September 30   2022

Change

Ps.

%











Cash and cash equivalents

$7,476

$9,480

2,004

27 %

Marketable financial instruments

34,734

34,411

(323)

(1 %)

Inventories

19,130

24,204

5,074

27 %

Accounts receivables

59,809

43,287

(16,522)

(28 %)

Other current assets

5,167

5,226

58

1 %

Investments in shares

38,189

37,238

(951)

(2 %)

Fixed assets

7,406

9,704

2,298

31 %

Right of use assets

8,700

10,413

1,713

20 %

Other assets

1,356

1,674

318

23 %






Total assets

$181,967

$175,636

($6,331)

(3 %)






Short-term debt

$14,450

$13,643

(808)

(6 %)

Suppliers

8,374

7,041

(1,334)

(16 %)

Other short-term liabilities

12,967

19,395

6,428

50 %

Long-term debt

18,055

26,966

8,911

49 %

Differed taxes

12,284

1,800

(10,484)

(85 %)

Other long-term debt

11,198

12,387

1,188

11 %






Total liabilities

$77,328

$81,230

$3,902

5 %






Stakeholder´s equity

$104,639

$94,406

($10,233)

(10 %)






Liabilities and equity

$181,967

$175,636

($6,331)

(3 %)










Figures in millions of pesos

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

As detailed in the previous quarter, starting on January 1, 2022, Banco Azteca México adopted IFRS-9 ('Financial Instruments') and IFRS-16 ('Leases'), contained in the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to report their financial statements. These changes implied: growth in its portfolio, in the reserve for credit risks and in the accumulated results (IFRS-9) and a growth in the assets for rights of use and in the liabilities for leases (IFRS-16), when compared to figures for 2021.

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of September 30, 2022, grew 20%, to Ps.155,737 million, from Ps.129,929 million in the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 34% to Ps.149,849 million, from Ps.111,888 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 3.2%, compared to 4.7% a year earlier.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 15%, to Ps.208,014 million, from Ps.180,609 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's deposits were Ps.207,233 million, 16% above the Ps.177,908 million of the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's ratio of deposits to gross portfolio was 1.4 times, which allows solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding costs.

The capitalization index of Banco Azteca México was 14.73%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,207 points of contact, compared to 6,400 units the previous year. The decrease results from the closure of 294 points of contact of Purpose Financial in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency — partially offset by growth of 81 points of contact in Mexico and 20 in Central America.

In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 38 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of merchandise and services, and allows maximizing the customer's shopping experience.

The company has 4,843 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 978 in the United States, and 386 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Nine-month results

Consolidated revenue in the first nine months of the year grew 13%, to Ps.116,394 million, from Ps.102,957 million registered in the same period of 2021, driven by a growth of 17% in financial income and 9% in commercial sales.

EBITDA was Ps.14,873 million, compared to Ps.16,076 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.7,080 million, from Ps.9,989 million a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2022, a net loss of Ps.8,764 million was registered, compared to a net income of Ps.10,996 million a year ago. The change reflects, to a large extent, a decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to the gain of the previous year.


   9M 2021

   9M 2022

   Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$102,957

$116,394

$13,437

13 %






EBITDA      

$16,076

$14,873

$(1,203)

-7 %






Operating profit

Net result     

$9,989

$10,996

$7,080

$(8,764)

$(2,909)

$(19,760)

-29%

----






Net result per share

$48.40

$(38.80)

$(87.20)

----






Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of September 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.2 million and as of September 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx

Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
rvillarreal@elektra.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553 
lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

























3Q21


3Q22


Change














Financial income

20,202

57 %


23,949

60 %


3,748

19 %



Commercial income

15,302

43 %


16,095

40 %


793

5 %



Income

35,504

100 %


40,045

100 %


4,541

13 %














Financial cost

5,849

16 %


7,103

18 %


1,254

21 %



Commercial cost

11,006

31 %


11,549

29 %


543

5 %



Costs

16,855

47 %


18,653

47 %


1,797

11 %














Gross income

18,649

53 %


21,392

53 %


2,743

15 %














Sales, administration and promotion expenses

13,092

37 %


17,273

43 %


4,181

32 %














EBITDA 

5,557

16 %


4,119

10 %


(1,437)

-26 %














Depreciation and amortization

2,132

6 %


2,318

6 %


186

9 %














Other income, net

(8)

0 %


(1)

0 %


7

86 %














Operating income

3,433

10 %


1,802

4 %


(1,631)

-48 %














Comprehensive financial result:











     Interest income

242

1 %


268

1 %


27

11 %



     Interest expense

(867)

-2 %


(1,241)

-3 %


(374)

-43 %



     Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

65

0 %


(27)

0 %


(92)

-100 %



     Other financial results, net

(1,492)

-4 %


(4,297)

-11 %


(2,805)

-100 %




(2,052)

-6 %


(5,296)

-13 %


(3,244)

-100 %














Participation  in  the  net  income of











CASA and other associated companies

24

0 %


(19)

0 %


(44)

----














Income (loss) before income tax

1,405

4 %


(3,514)

-9 %


(4,919)

----














Income tax

(404)

-1 %


1,130

3 %


1,534

----














Income (loss) before discontinued operations

1,001

3 %


(2,383)

-6 %


(3,385)

----














Result from discontinued operations 

(2)

0 %


(1)

0 %


1

59 %














Consolidated net income (loss)

999

3 %


(2,384)

-6 %


(3,383)

----













GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

























9M21


9M22


Change














Financial income

58,217

57 %


67,835

58 %


9,618

17 %



Commercial income

44,740

43 %


48,559

42 %


3,819

9 %



Income

102,957

100 %


116,394

100 %


13,437

13 %














Financial cost

16,325

16 %


18,215

16 %


1,890

12 %



Commercial cost

31,884

31 %


35,030

30 %


3,146

10 %



Costs

48,209

47 %


53,245

46 %


5,036

10 %














Gross income

54,748

53 %


63,149

54 %


8,401

15 %














Sales, administration and promotion expenses

38,672

38 %


48,276

41 %


9,604

25 %














EBITDA 

16,076

16 %


14,873

13 %


(1,203)

-7 %














Depreciation and amortization

6,194

6 %


6,757

6 %


563

9 %














Other (income) loss, net

(106)

0 %


1,037

1 %


1,143

----














Operating income

9,989

10 %


7,080

6 %


(2,909)

-29 %














Comprehensive financial result:











     Interest income

620

1 %


664

1 %


44

7 %



     Interest expense

(2,782)

-3 %


(3,187)

-3 %


(405)

-15 %



     Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

309

0 %


(22)

0 %


(332)

----



     Other financial results, net

7,618

7 %


(17,115)

-15 %


(24,733)

----




5,766

6 %


(19,660)

-17 %


(25,426)

----














Participation  in  the  net  income of











CASA and other associated companies

45

0 %


193

0 %


148

100 %














Income (loss) before income tax

15,800

15 %


(12,387)

-11 %


(28,187)

----














Income tax

(4,673)

-5 %


3,624

3 %


8,298

----














Income (loss) before discontinued operations

11,126

11 %


(8,763)

-8 %


(19,889)

----














Result from discontinued operations 

(130)

0 %


(1)

0 %


130

99 %














Consolidated net income (loss)

10,996

11 %


(8,764)

-8 %


(19,760)

----














GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES






CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



















Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra 


Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra 












Change













At September 30, 2021


At September 30, 2022














Cash and cash equivalents

7,476

29,399

36,875


9,480

30,904

40,384


3,509

10 %












Marketable financial instruments

7,233

112,619

119,852


7,162

88,226

95,388


(24,464)

-20 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

75,574

75,574


-

83,091

83,091


7,517

10 %

Total past-due loans

-

5,057

5,057


-

4,620

4,620


(437)

-9 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

80,631

80,631


-

87,711

87,711


7,080

9 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

12,257

12,257


-

11,040

11,040


(1,217)

-10 %












Loan portfolio, net

-

68,374

68,374


-

76,671

76,671


8,297

12 %












Inventories

19,130

-

19,130


24,204

-

24,204


5,074

27 %












Other current assets 

19,433

9,643

29,076


19,587

16,875

36,462


7,386

25 %












Total current assets

53,273

220,035

273,307


60,432

212,676

273,108


(199)

0 %












Financial instruments

27,501

50

27,551


27,249

32

27,281


(270)

-1 %












Performing loan portfolio

-

48,213

48,213


-

66,506

66,506


18,292

38 %

Total past-due loans

-

1,085

1,085


-

1,520

1,520


436

40 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

49,298

49,298


-

68,026

68,026


18,728

38 %












Allowance for credit risks

-

1,996

1,996


-

4,336

4,336


2,339

117 %












Loan portfolio

-

47,302

47,302


-

63,691

63,691


16,389

35 %












Other non-current assets 

32,590

313

32,902


15,694

204

15,897


(17,005)

-52 %

Investment in shares

1,879

-

1,879


2,275

-

2,275


396

21 %

Property, furniture, equipment and











  investment in stores, net

7,406

8,783

16,189


9,704

10,118

19,821


3,632

22 %

Intangible assets

519

6,568

7,087


542

7,574

8,116


1,029

15 %

Right of use asset

8,488

2,462

10,950


10,233

2,384

12,616


1,666

15 %

Other assets

837

7,593

8,430


1,132

2,594

3,726


(4,704)

-56 %

TOTAL ASSETS

132,492

293,106

425,598


127,260

299,270

426,531


933

0 %























Demand and term deposits

-

180,609

180,609


-

208,014

208,014


27,405

15 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

43,657

43,657


-

19,040

19,040


(24,617)

-56 %

Short-term debt

14,450

102

14,553


13,323

445

13,768


(785)

-5 %

Leasing

1,412

1,104

2,516


2,042

944

2,986


470

19 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

15,863

225,471

241,334


15,365

228,442

243,807


2,473

1 %












Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

19,700

15,218

34,918


24,185

21,589

45,775


10,856

31 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

19,700

15,218

34,918


24,185

21,589

45,775


10,856

31 %












Total short-term liabilities

35,563

240,690

276,252


39,550

250,032

289,582


13,329

5 %












Long-term debt

18,055

14

18,069


25,111

11

25,122


7,053

39 %

Leasing

8,039

1,325

9,363


9,283

1,555

10,837


1,474

16 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

26,094

1,338

27,432


34,394

1,565

35,959


8,527

31 %












Long-term liabilities without cost

15,443

1,831

17,274


4,904

1,680

6,584


(10,690)

-62 %












Total long-term liabilities

41,537

3,170

44,707


39,298

3,246

42,543


(2,163)

-5 %












TOTAL LIABILITIES

77,100

243,859

320,959


78,848

253,277

332,125


11,166

3 %












TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

55,392

49,246

104,639


48,413

45,993

94,406


(10,233)

-10 %























LIABILITIES + EQUITY

132,492

293,106

425,598


127,260

299,270

426,531


933

0 %
























INFRASTRUCTURE














3Q21


3Q22


Change










Points of sale in Mexico









Elektra 

1,146

18 %


1,173

19 %


27

2 %

Salinas y Rocha 

36

1 %


33

1 %


(3)

-8 %

Banco Azteca

1,854

29 %


1,885

30 %


31

2 %

Freestanding branches

1,726

27 %


1,752

28 %


26

2 %

Total

4,762

74 %


4,843

78 %


81

2 %










Points of sale in Central America









Elektra 

107

2 %


111

2 %


4

4 %

Banco Azteca

206

3 %


215

3 %


9

4 %

Freestanding branches

53

1 %


60

1 %


7

13 %

Total

366

6 %


386

6 %


20

5 %










Points of sale in North America









Purpose Financial

1,272

20 %


978

16 %


(294)

-23 %

Total

1,272

20 %


978

16 %


(294)

-23 %










TOTAL

6,400

100 %


6,207

100 %


(193)

-3 %





































Floor space (m²)

1,456

100 %


1,484

100 %


28

2 %




























Employees









Mexico

59,720

88 %


63,559

88 %


3,839

6 %

Central and South America

5,283

8 %


5,624

8 %


341

6 %

North America

2,980

4 %


2,707

4 %


(273)

-9 %

Total employees

67,983

100 %


71,890

100 %


3,907

6 %

