Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of Two Hemet Communities

Alta and Soltera at McSweeny Farms are set to debut this Saturday

HEMET, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of two new neighborhoods in the popular McSweeny Farms masterplan: Alta at McSweeny Farms and Soltera at McSweeny Farms (RichmondAmerican.com/AltaSolteraMcSweeny). Scheduled to open on Saturday, November 5, both of these exceptional Hemet communities showcase an inspired array of single- and two-story homes with open layouts and designer details. All eight floor plans available are from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection—designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Ammolite is one of six model homes debuting this weekend at Alta and Soltera at McSweeny Farms in Hemet, California. (PRNewswire)

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Alta and Soltera at McSweeny Farm for model home tours on Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More about McSweeny Farms masterplan:

Prime location near Highway 79 and I-215

Close proximity to employment hubs, local shopping and outdoor recreation, such as Diamond Valley Lake and several golf courses.

On-site amenities include a community clubhouse, a pool, a garden, a fitness center, an amphitheater, trails, parks, playgrounds and more

More about Alta at McSweeny Farms:

One single-story plan and four two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,080 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Great room fireplaces and alternate kitchen layouts available

More about Soltera at McSweeny Farms:

Three single-story floor plans

2 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,410 to 1,750 sq. ft.

Covered patios and 3-car garages available

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at either McSweeny Farms community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Alta at McSweeny Farms is located at 371 Knotgrass Street in Hemet. Soltera at McSweeny Farms is located at 321 Knotgrass Street in Hemet. For more information, call 951.244.5180 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.