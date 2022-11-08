INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

- Consolidated revenue of $1.06 billion, up 8% as reported and 14% at constant currency, with contributions from each segment including over 30% growth in Global Gaming
- Operating income of $211 million; operating income margin of 20% at high end of outlook
- Adjusted EBITDA of $402 million reflects robust Global Lottery profitability and strong increase from Global Gaming
- Received €700 million in gross proceeds from sale of Italian proximity payments business; completed acquisition of iSoftBet, a leading iGaming content provider and third-party aggregator, for approximately €160 million
- Net debt leverage improves to 3.1x, the lowest level in Company history
- $224 million returned to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases through mid-October, a record level in a fiscal-year period
- Targeting upper half of full-year 2022 outlook range
LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"IGT's organization along three business segments enables our teams to be focused on developing and delivering best-in-class products and services," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "The accomplishments are evidenced in accelerated revenue and profit expansion in the third quarter, achieving the top-end of our margin outlook. Customer and player demand trends remain encouraging and IGT's suite of innovative products and solutions has never been better. In addition, we reached the lowest debt leverage in the Company's history, while returning a record $224 million in capital to shareholders so far this year."
"Our strategy to innovate, optimize, and grow is fueling progress across the portfolio," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Robust year-to-date cash flows and proceeds from the sale of the Italy proximity payments/commercial services business, in addition to proactive liability management, enabled us to reduce debt to the lowest level ever. This enhanced credit profile provides greater financial flexibility to execute on the broadened, balanced capital allocation strategy presented at the Investor Day last November."
Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2022 Results
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Constant
All amounts from continuing operations
September 30,
2022
2021
($ in millions)
GAAP Financials:
Revenue
Global Lottery
626
652
(4) %
4 %
Global Gaming
379
289
31 %
34 %
Digital & Betting
54
43
27 %
34 %
Total revenue
1,060
984
8 %
14 %
Operating income (loss)
Global Lottery
211
234
(10) %
— %
Global Gaming
65
31
107 %
113 %
Digital & Betting
12
12
(5) %
(3) %
Corporate support expense
(36)
(26)
(38) %
(57) %
Other(1)
(41)
(40)
(1) %
(2) %
Total operating income
211
212
— %
9 %
Operating income margin
20 %
22 %
Net cash provided by operating activities
236
113
109 %
Cash and cash equivalents
401
435
(8) %
Earnings per share - diluted
$1.30
$0.31
319 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA
Global Lottery
310
347
(11) %
(1) %
Global Gaming
96
64
50 %
55 %
Digital & Betting
16
15
4 %
6 %
Corporate support expense
(19)
(19)
1 %
(23) %
Total Adjusted EBITDA
402
407
(1) %
7 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
38 %
41 %
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$0.43
$0.38
13 %
Free cash flow
163
66
148 %
Net debt
5,075
6,109
(17) %
(1)
Primarily includes purchase price amortization
Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release
Key Highlights:
- Completed acquisition of iSoftBet, a leading iGaming content provider and third-party aggregator, for approximately €160 million in cash in July 2022
- Successfully completed sale of Italian proximity payments/commercial services business in September 2022 for gross proceeds of €700 million
- Strengthened Lottery contract portfolio with four-year extension in New York and seven-year extension in Georgia as primary technology supplier, and a new 10-year instant ticket printing and services contract in Texas
- Signed agreement with Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Lisboa to deliver up to 7,200 Retailer Vue™ lottery terminals in Portugal
- Award-winning Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™ cashless gaming solutions deployed enterprise-wide at Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas and at Indigo Sky Casino in Oklahoma
- Innovative products and solutions recognized with recent industry awards including "Best Slot Product" for Prosperity Link™ video slot game in the 2022 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards and "Land-Based Product of the Year" for PeakBarTop™ with Sports Betting at 2022 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas
- Expanded IGT's sports betting leadership in Washington State via multi-year contract with Nisqually Red Wind Casino, leveraging IGT's full turnkey solution
- Recognized as the top-ranking gaming supplier by the All-In Diversity Project (AIDP)
Financial Highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $1.06 billion increased 8%, or 14% at constant currency, from $984 million in the prior year
- Global Lottery revenue of $626 million, down 4% but up 4% at constant currency, primarily driven by strong, multi-jurisdictional jackpot activity
- Global Gaming revenue rose to $379 million, up 31% as reported and 34% at constant currency on significant increases in machine shipments, average selling prices, installed base yields, and intellectual property and multi-year poker site licenses
- Digital & Betting revenue increased 27%, 34% at constant currency, to $54 million, primarily driven by iCasino with contributions from the iSoftBet acquisition, new markets in North America, and organic growth
Operating income of $211 million consistent with the prior-year period, up 9% at constant currency
- Global Lottery operating income of $211 million, down 10% as reported and stable at constant currency, with strong 34% operating income margin despite lower Italy contribution and increased investment in research and development
- Global Gaming operating income more than doubled to $65 million on significant operating leverage, partially offset by increased supply chain costs
- Digital & Betting operating income of $12 million was relatively consistent with the prior year despite continued investments to fund growth
- Corporate support and other expense of $76 million, up from $66 million in the prior year, driven by higher transaction-related expenses
Adjusted EBITDA of $402 million, stable as reported and up 7% at constant currency
Net interest expense of $73 million compared to $79 million in the prior year, driven by lower average debt balances
Foreign exchange gain of $37 million, up from $6 million, primarily reflecting the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt
Other non-operating income of $139 million versus non-operating expense of $1 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by gain on sale of business and a $120 million incremental accrual associated with the DDI/Benson matter
Income tax provision of $21 million compared to $37 million in the prior year, primarily driven by discrete tax benefit arising from the DDI/Benson matter
Income from continuing operations of $294 million versus $101 million in the prior-year period, driven by gain on sale of business, higher foreign exchange gains, a decrease in income taxes and cost of debt, partially offset by accrual related to the DDI/Benson matter and loss on extinguishment of debt
Net debt of $5.1 billion compared to $5.9 billion at December 31, 2021; Net debt leverage of 3.1x, down from 3.5x at December 31, 2021
Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2022; $0.4 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.8 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities
Successfully completed a partial tender of certain Senior Secured Notes, repurchasing $400 million of 6.500% Notes due 2025 and €200 million of 3.500% Notes due 2024
Other Developments
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
- Ex-dividend date of November 25, 2022
- Record date of November 28, 2022
- Payment date of December 9, 2022
Repurchased 2.0 million shares for $39 million in the third quarter at an average price of $19.35 per share and an incremental 0.6 million shares repurchased for $10 million through mid-October; 4.7 million shares repurchased on a year-to-date basis through mid-October for $103 million at an average price of $21.52 per share
Completed the purchase of iSoftBet in July 2022 and sale of Italian proximity payments/commercial services business in September 2022
Reached an agreement in principle to settle the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit and associated proceedings; the agreement remains contingent upon court approval by the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington
Introducing Fourth Quarter 2022 Expectations; Targeting Upper Half of Full-Year 2022 Outlook Range
Fourth Quarter
- Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion
- Operating income margin of 18% - 19% includes approximately 150 - 200 basis point impact from iSoftBet acquisition step-up amortization, project-related costs, and restructuring expenses
- Assumes EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.00
Full Year
- Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.2 billion
- Operating income margin of 20% - 22%
- Cash from operations of $850 - $950 million
- Capital expenditures of approximately $350 million
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
November 8, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EST
To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2022 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2021 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. Certain amounts in columns and rows within tables may not foot due to rounding. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.
Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.
Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.
Constant currency or constant FX is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the month end exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.
Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190
Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q3'22
Q3'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL LOTTERY
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q2'22
( %)
Revenue
Service
Operating and facilities management contracts
561
590
(5) %
3 %
581
(3) %
Upfront license fee amortization
(44)
(51)
15 %
— %
(46)
5 %
Operating and facilities management contracts, net
518
539
(4) %
3 %
535
(3) %
Other
70
78
(11) %
3 %
85
(18) %
Total service revenue
588
617
(5) %
3 %
621
(5) %
Product sales
39
35
12 %
18 %
27
42 %
Total revenue
626
652
(4) %
4 %
648
(3) %
Operating income
211
234
(10) %
— %
230
(9) %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
310
347
(11) %
(1) %
330
(6) %
Global same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(0.5 %)
7.1 %
(8.6 %)
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
46.7 %
42.2 %
10.8 %
Total
3.3 %
9.3 %
(7.4 %)
North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(0.2 %)
4.6 %
(5.6 %)
Multi-jurisdiction jackpots
46.7 %
42.2 %
10.8 %
Total
4.7 %
7.5 %
(4.2 %)
Italy same-store sales growth (%)
Instant ticket & draw games
(1.5 %)
16.3 %
(17.5 %)
(1)
Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q3'22
Q3'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL GAMING
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q2'22
( %)
Revenue
Service
Terminal
126
116
8 %
10 %
123
3 %
Systems, software, and other
58
56
4 %
7 %
56
4 %
Total service revenue
184
172
7 %
9 %
179
3 %
Product sales
Terminal
140
81
72 %
77 %
108
30 %
Other
55
36
54 %
59 %
44
27 %
Total product sales revenue
195
117
67 %
71 %
151
29 %
Total revenue
379
289
31 %
34 %
330
15 %
Operating income
65
31
107 %
113 %
57
15 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
96
64
50 %
55 %
87
10 %
Installed base units
Casino
47,411
48,434
(2) %
46,765
Casino - L/T lease(2)
1,116
1,144
(2) %
1,133
Total installed base units
48,527
49,578
(2) %
47,898
Installed base units (by geography)
US & Canada
32,303
34,347
(6) %
32,270
Rest of world
16,224
15,231
7 %
15,628
Total installed base units
48,527
49,578
(2) %
47,898
Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $
US & Canada
$43.73
$40.79
7 %
$42.64
Rest of world
$6.32
$5.64
12 %
$6.20
Total yields
$31.09
$29.67
5 %
$30.55
Global machine units sold
New/expansion
1,005
1,009
— %
818
Replacement
7,960
4,692
70 %
6,378
Total machine units sold
8,965
5,701
57 %
7,196
US & Canada machine units sold
New/expansion
959
524
83 %
469
Replacement
5,448
3,451
58 %
4,580
Total machine units sold
6,407
3,975
61 %
5,049
(1)
Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
(2)
Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases
(3)
Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases; comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to lower active units in the prior year
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q3'22
Q3'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q2'22
( %)
Rest of world machine units sold
New/expansion
46
485
(91) %
349
Replacement
2,512
1,241
102 %
1,798
Total machine units sold
2,558
1,726
48 %
2,147
Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $
US & Canada
$15,900
$13,900
14 %
$15,200
Rest of world
$13,900
$14,400
(3) %
$13,400
Total ASP
$15,400
$14,100
9 %
$14,600
(1)
Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
Sequential
Constant
Change as
Q3'22
Q3'21
Y/Y Change
Currency
Reported
DIGITAL & BETTING
( %)
Change (%)(1)
Q2'22
( %)
Revenue
Service
54
43
27 %
34 %
43
28 %
Product sales
—
—
(91) %
(91) %
—
(89) %
Total revenue
54
43
27 %
34 %
43
27 %
Operating income
12
12
(5) %
(3) %
8
43 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
16
15
4 %
6 %
12
32 %
CONSOLIDATED
Revenue (by geography)
US & Canada
651
556
17 %
17 %
585
11 %
Italy
247
294
(16) %
(1) %
288
(14) %
Rest of world
161
134
21 %
32 %
148
9 %
Total revenue
1,060
984
8 %
14 %
1,021
4 %
(1)
Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure included herein
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Service revenue
826
832
2,514
2,634
Product sales
234
152
618
406
Total revenue
1,060
984
3,132
3,039
Cost of services
415
422
1,263
1,302
Cost of product sales
149
93
388
253
Selling, general and administrative
207
195
595
588
Research and development
67
63
185
179
Other operating expense
8
—
9
1
Total operating expenses
849
772
2,441
2,323
Operating income
211
212
691
716
Interest expense, net
73
79
223
264
Foreign exchange gain, net
(37)
(6)
(59)
(62)
Other non-operating (income) expense, net
(139)
1
8
96
Total non-operating (income) expenses
(103)
74
172
298
Income from continuing operations before provision for
315
138
519
418
Provision for income taxes
21
37
74
217
Income from continuing operations
294
101
445
200
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
24
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
391
Income from discontinued operations
—
—
—
415
Net income
294
101
445
615
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
29
36
105
155
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
—
—
—
(2)
Net income attributable to IGT PLC
264
65
339
462
Net income from continuing operations attributable
1.31
0.32
1.67
0.22
Net income from continuing operations attributable
1.30
0.31
1.66
0.22
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common
1.31
0.32
1.67
2.25
Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common
1.30
0.31
1.66
2.24
Weighted-average shares - basic
201,593
205,188
202,669
205,048
Weighted-average shares - diluted
203,105
206,899
204,104
206,728
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in millions)
Unaudited
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
401
591
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
116
218
Trade and other receivables, net
674
903
Inventories, net
251
183
Other current assets
448
593
Total current assets
1,890
2,487
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
874
937
Property, plant and equipment, net
113
119
Operating lease right-of-use assets
247
283
Goodwill
4,425
4,656
Intangible assets, net
1,331
1,413
Other non-current assets
1,148
1,429
Total non-current assets
8,138
8,836
Total assets
10,028
11,322
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
668
1,035
Short term borrowings
—
52
DDI / Benson Matter provision
270
—
Other current liabilities
687
828
Total current liabilities
1,625
1,914
Long-term debt, less current portion
5,485
6,477
Deferred income taxes
282
368
Operating lease liabilities
233
269
Other non-current liabilities
326
323
Total non-current liabilities
6,326
7,437
Total liabilities
7,951
9,351
Commitments and contingencies
IGT PLC's shareholders' equity
1,582
1,282
Non-controlling interests
495
689
Shareholders' equity
2,077
1,971
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
10,028
11,322
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ in millions)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
294
101
445
615
Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
415
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by
DDI / Benson Matter provision
120
—
270
—
Depreciation
75
81
223
246
Amortization
48
51
142
150
Amortization of upfront license fees
46
54
146
164
Loss on extinguishment of debt
13
1
13
92
Stock-based compensation
12
11
34
22
Amortization of debt issuance costs
4
4
11
15
Foreign exchange gain, net
(37)
(6)
(59)
(62)
Deferred income taxes
(59)
(27)
(91)
56
Gain on sale of business
(278)
—
(278)
—
Other non-cash items, net
4
(6)
(6)
(1)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and
Trade and other receivables
(38)
(50)
29
(184)
Inventories
(21)
(17)
(74)
(12)
Accounts payable
105
(101)
(30)
(77)
Accrued interest payable
(37)
(25)
(37)
(64)
Accrued income taxes
(70)
(1)
(64)
58
Other assets and liabilities
55
44
(53)
10
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
236
113
621
613
Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
—
—
—
(31)
Net cash provided by operating activities
236
113
621
582
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash and restricted cash transferred
497
—
497
—
Proceeds from sale of assets
2
3
15
15
Capital expenditures
(73)
(47)
(226)
(168)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(142)
—
(142)
—
Other
1
—
1
1
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
284
(44)
145
(152)
Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations
126
118
126
852
Net cash provided by investing activities
410
74
271
700
Cash flows from financing activities
Principal payments on long-term debt
(597)
(424)
(597)
(2,846)
Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities
(203)
(498)
42
17
Net payments of financial liabilities
(38)
(55)
(2)
(52)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(10)
(7)
(10)
(14)
Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt
(7)
—
(7)
(85)
Proceeds from long-term debt
—
589
—
1,339
Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings
1
16
(51)
19
Repurchases of common stock
(39)
—
(93)
—
Dividends paid
(40)
—
(121)
—
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(4)
—
(177)
(89)
Return of capital - non-controlling interests
(10)
(31)
(58)
(92)
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
—
1
3
12
Other
(2)
(3)
(12)
(12)
Net cash used in financing activities
(951)
(412)
(1,085)
(1,804)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(305)
(225)
(193)
(522)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash
(36)
(6)
(98)
(19)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
858
819
808
1,129
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of
517
588
517
588
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Interest paid
110
104
259
323
Income taxes paid
150
64
229
104
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt
($ in millions)
Unaudited
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023
61
61
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024
292
564
6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025
697
1,093
4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026
745
744
3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026
727
844
6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027
746
745
2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028
484
562
5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029
744
744
Senior Secured Notes
4,495
5,357
Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027
966
1,121
U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027
24
—
Long-term debt, less current portion
5,485
6,477
Short-term borrowings
—
52
Total debt
5,485
6,529
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
401
591
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - U.S. Dollar Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027
—
10
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Euro Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027
9
7
Net debt
5,075
5,922
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended September 30, 2022
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Income from continuing operations
294
Provision for income taxes
21
Interest expense, net
73
Foreign exchange gain, net
(37)
Other non-operating income, net
(139)
Operating income (loss)
211
65
12
287
(76)
211
Depreciation
44
27
4
75
—
75
Amortization - service revenue (1)
46
—
—
46
—
46
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
5
2
—
7
1
8
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
40
40
Stock-based compensation
2
2
—
5
7
12
Other (2)
—
—
—
—
8
8
Adjusted EBITDA
310
96
16
422
(19)
402
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
236
Capital expenditures
(73)
Free Cash Flow
163
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
1.30
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.18)
0.04
(0.22)
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.20
0.05
0.15
Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net
0.06
—
0.06
DDI / Benson Matter provision
0.59
0.14
0.45
Gain on sale of business
(1.37)
(0.01)
(1.36)
Other (non-recurring adjustments)
0.05
—
0.04
Net adjustments
(0.87)
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (5)
0.43
(1)
Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2)
Primarily includes transaction-related costs
(3)
Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(4)
The reported effective tax rate was 6.7%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 36.2%
(5)
Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 203.1 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended September 30, 2021
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Income from continuing operations
101
Provision for income taxes
37
Interest expense, net
79
Foreign exchange gain, net
(6)
Other non-operating expense, net
1
Operating income (loss)
234
31
12
278
(66)
212
Depreciation
48
29
4
81
—
81
Amortization - service revenue (1)
54
—
—
54
—
54
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
8
1
—
10
1
11
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
40
40
Stock-based compensation
3
2
—
5
6
11
Adjusted EBITDA
347
64
15
426
(19)
407
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
113
Capital expenditures
(47)
Free Cash Flow
66
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.31
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.03)
0.06
(0.09)
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.19
0.05
0.15
Net adjustments
0.06
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
0.38
(1)
Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2)
Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3)
The reported effective tax rate was 26.8%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 33.4%
(4)
Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 206.9 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Income from continuing operations
445
Provision for income taxes
74
Interest expense, net
223
Foreign exchange gain, net
(59)
Other non-operating expense, net
8
Operating income (loss)
693
174
33
899
(208)
691
Depreciation
131
81
12
223
(1)
223
Amortization - service revenue (1)
146
—
—
146
—
146
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
18
5
—
23
2
25
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
117
117
Stock-based compensation
7
5
1
13
21
34
Other (2)
—
—
—
—
9
9
Adjusted EBITDA
996
264
45
1,305
(60)
1,245
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
621
Capital expenditures
(226)
Free Cash Flow
395
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
1.66
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.29)
0.12
(0.41)
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.57
0.14
0.43
Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net
0.06
—
0.06
Discrete tax items
—
(0.15)
0.15
DDI / Benson Matter provision
1.32
0.32
1.00
Gain on sale of business
(1.36)
(0.01)
(1.35)
Other (non-recurring adjustments)
0.04
—
0.04
Net adjustments
(0.06)
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (5)
1.60
(1)
Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2)
Primarily includes transaction-related costs
(3)
Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(4)
The reported effective tax rate was 14.3%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 26.9%
(5)
Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 204.1 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
Business
Global
Global
Digital &
Segments
Corporate
Total
Lottery
Gaming
Betting
Total
and Other
IGT PLC
Income from continuing operations
200
Provision for income taxes
217
Interest expense, net
264
Foreign exchange gain, net
(62)
Other non-operating expense, net
96
Operating income (loss)
871
7
28
906
(190)
716
Depreciation
144
92
11
247
(1)
246
Amortization - service revenue (1)
164
—
—
164
—
164
Amortization - non-purchase accounting
25
4
—
29
3
32
Amortization - purchase accounting
—
—
—
—
118
118
Stock-based compensation
5
4
—
10
12
22
Other
—
—
—
—
1
1
Adjusted EBITDA
1,209
107
39
1,355
(57)
1,299
Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations
613
Capital expenditures
(168)
Free Cash Flow
445
Pre-Tax
Tax Impact
Net
Reported EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted
0.22
Adjustments:
Foreign exchange gain, net
(0.30)
0.08
(0.38)
Amortization - purchase accounting
0.57
0.14
0.43
Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net
0.42
—
0.42
Discrete tax items
—
(0.33)
0.33
Net adjustments
0.81
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)
1.03
(1)
Includes amortization of upfront license fees
(2)
Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction
(3)
The reported effective tax rate was 52.0%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 34.7%
(4)
Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 206.7 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE International Game Technology PLC