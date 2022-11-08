Newfront Welcomes Tyler McAllister as Philadelphia Market Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, has welcomed Tyler McAllister as Senior Vice President and Greater Philadelphia Market Leader to its rapidly-expanding East Coast team. McAllister brings a decade of industry experience and joins most recently from Marsh, where he was Senior Vice President.

Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, has welcomed Tyler McAllister as Senior Vice President and Greater Philadelphia Market Leader to its rapidly-expanding East Coast team. (PRNewswire)

Newfront welcomes Tyler McAllister as Senior Vice President and Greater Philadelphia Market Leader.

"Tyler's exceptional focus and excellent reputation for helping clients protect their businesses in innovative ways is a perfect fit for Newfront," said Brian Hetherington, President at Newfront.

At Marsh, McAllister focused on guiding global private equity funds, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), and corporations to better optimize their risk tolerance, specifically in the initial public offering (IPO) stages. Prior to Marsh, McAllister spent six years at Willis Towers Watson.

"I'm thrilled to bring the Newfront name to the Philadelphia area and further our expansion along the east coast," he said. "I am focused on building and scaling a region with the best people, processes, and systems to deliver our clients an entirely new way to protect their business from risks today, and into the future."

McAllister, who specializes in working with emerging tech, financial, and entertainment companies, joins a strong roster of talent on the Newfront east coast team; over the summer, the company opened its first office in Boston with nine property & casualty and employee benefits experts, adding to the 20 Newfront team members in New York.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 800 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the modern insurance experience here .

Contact Information

Traci Johnson

Director of Communications

Newfront

press@newfront.com

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newfront