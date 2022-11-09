ADP Authorized to Purchase $5 Billion of its Common Stock

ADP Authorized to Purchase $5 Billion of its Common Stock

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) authorized the purchase of $5 billion of its common stock, Carlos Rodriguez, chief executive officer, announced today.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP) (PRNewswire)

This authorization replaces in its entirety the previous 2019 authorization to purchase $5 billion of its common stock. ADP had approximately 415 million common shares outstanding as of October 28, 2022.

