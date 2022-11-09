Illuminate to highlight the unique value of end-to-end follow-up and surveillance of incidentally found lung nodules, at RSNA '22

Improves patient outcomes, unburdens radiology from the follow-up responsibility and optimizes organizational productivity

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate, Inc., the provider of software that unlocks vital unstructured clinical information lost in the EHR that can drive patient care improvements, announces their end-to-end follow-up and surveillance solution called Discovery360 services. They are designed to simplify a healthcare organization's ability to setup a multidisciplinary lung nodule surveillance program.

End-to-End Follow-up, Discovery, and Management (PRNewswire)

Our Discovery 360TM services combine the skills of our nurse navigators with our understanding of the patient follow-up and management process and Illuminate ActKnowledgeTM AI technology. Together, we can lower the barrier for implementing a comprehensive lung nodule surveillance program that saves lives by ensuring patients receive timely diagnosis and treatment.

Benefits Include:

Better patient outcomes

Additional imaging and surgical revenue

Greater physician and nurse navigator productivity

Fewer patients lost to follow-up care

Illuminate ActKnowledgeTM, as well as the full suite of Illuminate applications will be available for demonstration in the Illuminate booth at this month's Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting. Visit Illuminate at RSNA in Booth #6711 – North Hall.

Illuminate will also be discussing the value of an enterprise approach to solving the follow-up management problem in their RSNA Innovation Theater presentation.

Title: Actionable Incidental Findings Follow-up; Just Tracking Them Isn't Enough

When: Tuesday, November 29, 2:30CT

Where: Innovation Theater, Booth 3316 - South Hall

Registered RSNA attendees can add the presentation to their schedule by clicking here.

"80% of lung nodule patients are identified incidentally by radiology, NOT via lung screening," notes Dr. Mark Perry, MD, Radiologist, Oncologic Imaging, "AI supported services like Discovery 360TM enable radiology to ensure patients receive the timely follow-up care they need while minimizing the operational burden."

Illuminate ActKnowledgeTM provides the foundation for a comprehensive lung nodule program by simplifying and automating the identification and management of these patients, whether they are identified as an incidental finding by radiology or via a lung screening program. It uses AI to automate the inefficient manual process of patient identification, tracking, and communications, which in turn enables healthcare providers to improve resource utilization, patient care, and department management.

"Radiology has historically been held responsible for ensuring follow-up imaging is performed and their recommendations are received by the referring physician," states Matt McLenon CEO. "This is just the tip of the follow-up iceberg as comprehensive follow-up requires coordinated ongoing imaging, patient surveillance and treatment."

Other Illuminate applications that will be available for demonstration at RSNA include:

InSight – Search driven access to any clinical report. PatientView – Instant access to the full patient record at the point of care. Analytics – Fact-based monitoring of scheduling and resource allocation.

About Illuminate, Inc.

Illuminate was created by software engineers who are passionate about partnering with physicians to develop solutions that make their jobs easier and optimize patient care. We've built our entire business around helping health care practices thrive in an increasingly digital world. Physician-driven innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Illuminate. From superior health outcomes and administrative efficiencies to improved compliance. Illuminate applications lead the way in helping doctors, hospital administrators and academia focus on what they do best: deliver outstanding patient care. Illuminate software is developed exclusively in America by a diverse, multi-cultural team of experts. Visit Illuminate in booth #6711 – North Hall at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) live, in-person conference. Find us here. And visit https://www.illuminate.ai/ to learn more.

