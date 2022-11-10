Edd Fleming, M.D., former Senior Partner at McKinsey and Company, joins Enavate Sciences as Executive Vice President, Commercialization

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enavate Sciences, a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital, is pleased to announce that H. Edward (Edd) Fleming, Jr, M.D. has joined the firm as Executive Vice President, Commercialization. Dr. Fleming reports to James Boylan, Chief Executive Officer of Enavate Sciences, and will augment Enavate's capabilities in the origination, due diligence, and negotiation of investment opportunities and support of Enavate partner companies with a particular focus on clinical development and commercial assessment at the product and portfolio levels.

Dr. Fleming was a Senior Partner at McKinsey and Company, where he was a leader in its Life Science practice. He advised senior executives and Boards of pharmaceutical and biotech companies on their core strategic topics, including R&D, portfolio prioritization, and commercial & reimbursement strategy, as well as business development and M&A transactions. He was the global leader of McKinsey's R&D practice for the past 8 years, leading the firm's efforts in client service to R&D organizations and R&D knowledge development.

"I am pleased to welcome Edd to Enavate Sciences and look forward to his leadership as we execute our strategy to be a partner of choice for innovative biotech companies that strive to transform patient care and improve quality of life," said Mr. Boylan. "Edd brings a wealth of relationships, experience, and judgment to Enavate Sciences that will greatly benefit our partner companies as they build their businesses through capital formation, clinical development, commercialization, and strategic considerations."

"I am thrilled to join Enavate Sciences to help build a business that will enable innovative biotech companies to advance important therapies and improve patients' lives," added Dr. Fleming. "As a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital, I believe Enavate Sciences is well positioned to partner with the most promising biotech companies."

Dr. Fleming earned his BA in Chemistry from Harvard, his MD from Vanderbilt University, and completed internal medicine training at Johns Hopkins Hospital and subspecialty training in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. He serves on the Boards of CRISPR Therapeutics, Komodo Health, and Egnite Health and the Board of Visitors for Vanderbilt School of Basic Sciences.

About Enavate Sciences

Enavate Sciences is a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital dedicated to supporting therapeutic companies advancing medicines and enabling technologies with transformative potential to address patient need. Through the application of capital support and operational experience, Enavate strives to enable and empower a diverse portfolio of therapeutics companies to accelerate innovation. To learn more about Enavate, please visit www.enavatesciences.com.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital (www.patientsquarecapital.com) is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities and create a healthier world. Patient Square's team of industry-leading executives is differentiated by the depth of focus in health care, the breadth of health care investing experience, and the network it can activate to drive differentiated outcomes.

Media Contact:

