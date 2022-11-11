Dollarama to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will issue its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023, covering the period from August 1, 2022 to October 30, 2022, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).
Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen‑only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.
Call Details
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)
Webcast link: https://bell.media-server.com/mmc/p/heje3g5e
Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): 514-392-1587 or 1-800-806-5484
Access code: 1325153#
Webcast replay will be available until December 6, 2023 in the "Investor Relations - Events - Archives" section of Dollarama's website.
Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,444 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.
Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 377 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.
