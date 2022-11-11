Enterprise Rent-A-Car Honors Veterans Through Support of 10th Annual Keys to Progress® Giveaway

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Veterans Day, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is again joining Progressive Insurance® to support the insurance company's annual Keys to Progress® program. In honor of the 10th vehicle giveaway, more than 100 veterans and military-related organizations across all 50 states received newly refurbished vehicles at nationwide giveaway events this week.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car joins Progressive Insurance® to support the Keys to Progress® program. (PRNewswire)

Since the program was established in 2013, Keys to Progress® has donated more than 900 vehicles to veterans and veteran organizations. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is once again providing six months of auto insurance coverage to each vehicle recipient. Vehicles distributed through this year's Keys to Progress® giveaway were purchased by Progressive from Enterprise's U.S. fleet.

"The Keys to Progress® program is an important opportunity to give back to individuals who have sacrificed for our country," said Mary Mahoney, vice president of the replacement and leisure division at Enterprise Holdings, the company that owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand. "By providing six months of auto insurance coverage to vehicle recipients, we hope to help bring peace of mind to veterans in need, as a small token of our appreciation for their service."

Progressive partners with several organizations to make Keys to Progress® a success, including Veracity Research Co. Investigations, Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc., 1-800-Charity Cars and several local military charities.

Commitment to Military Support

Enterprise's rich military heritage goes back more than six decades when Jack Taylor founded the company and named it after the USS Enterprise, one of the aircraft carriers he served on as a U.S. Navy pilot during World War II. Jack's service and lessons learned during the war are shared in the documentary, Jack Taylor: The Enterprise, released this month, and airing on local PBS stations throughout November.

Today, Enterprise continues its support of the military in three key areas – recruitment and hiring, local operations and community relations. Military veterans and members of the guard and reserves currently make up 8% of Enterprise's total U.S. workforce, including those at the military installations Enterprise serves around the globe.

"This initiative is incredibly special to us. Keys to Progress® represents two of the values that are of the utmost importance to our company – supporting our communities and giving back to veterans and members of the military," said Will Withington, senior vice president of North American operations at Enterprise Holdings. "It's an honor to be part of this nationwide effort to recognize veterans throughout our communities."

Fisher House Foundation

Enterprise's support of veterans extends to our partnership with Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides no-cost lodging to the families of veterans receiving treatment at military medical centers.

In 2015, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, launched a three-year, $3 million commitment to the Fisher House Foundation. The Foundation renewed this commitment in 2017 and again in 2020, for a total of $9 million in support to the Fisher House Foundation.

Each year, $750,000 is earmarked for the Heroes' Legacy Scholarship program, which is open to the dependent, unmarried children, under age 23, of those who have fallen in battle and those who have died or have become disabled through their active military service since Sept. 11, 2001. The remaining $250,000 is allocated for building homes on the grounds of major military and Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers.

For more information about Enterprise Holdings' support of the military, visit careers.enterprise.com/military-veterans-jobs.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Holdings manages a diverse fleet of more than 2.1 million vehicles through a network of over 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories.

Enterprise Holdings Corporate Brands Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Enterprise Holdings) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enterprise Holdings, Inc.