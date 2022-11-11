Envoy Solutions Expands Service & Repair Capabilities by Acquiring Assets of Surtec in California

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Calif.-based Surtec Inc. Surtec has consistently manufactured high-quality chemicals and provided cleaning equipment service and repair. Through this acquisition, Envoy Solutions advances a key strategic initiative to enhance its position as a leading janitorial service and repair distributor in the U.S. Timely service and repairs are a core part of Envoy Solutions' differentiated business model that provides greater efficiencies for its clients. Envoy Solutions also increases its product offerings by becoming the exclusive distributor of Surtec chemicals across the United States while also deepening its industry-leading expertise.

This latest move comes after Envoy Solutions recently expanded its janitorial service and repair capabilities with the acquisition of Tampa, Fla.-based Janitor's Closet in September. With the two newest acquisitions, Envoy Solutions has a total of more than 30 service and repair locations from coast to coast. With its rapidly growing national platform, Envoy Solutions is well-positioned as a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors in facility care, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution.

"By adding new capabilities to our janitorial service and repairs business, we will better serve our clients and help them solve a wide range of the industry's toughest challenges," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "As we continue to build momentum across the country, our clients will benefit from greater resources, cost-effective solutions, and timely responses that will keep their operations running more efficiently than ever."

About Envoy Solutions:

Glenview, Ill.-based Envoy Solutions is a specialized distributor and solution provider serving the U.S. market through a family of regional distributors. We specialize in packaging, facility care, foodservice, and marketing execution. Envoy Solutions offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help our client-partners succeed. We are driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive, every day. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com .

About Surtec Inc.:

Surtec, founded in 1975, manufactures high-quality chemicals and provides cleaning equipment service and repair. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of solutions and programs that serve the commercial, industrial cleaning, and maintenance industries. All of Surtec service and repair programs are supported by factory-trained technical representatives whose main objective is to help customers solve their maintenance problems. For more information, please visit www.surtecsystem.com.

