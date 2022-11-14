Claire Casey Selected as New AARP Foundation President

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Foundation is pleased to announce Claire Casey as its next president after an extensive nationwide search. As president, Casey will lead the Foundation's strategic direction and efforts to achieve its audacious vision of a country free of poverty where no older person feels vulnerable through bold, innovative solutions that help struggling older adults build economic opportunity and social connectedness. She will begin her new role on January 9, 2023.

"Claire has extensive leadership experience in addressing global poverty and aging with a complex, large organization," said AARP Chief Executive Officer Jo Ann Jenkins. "She is the right leader to continue carrying out AARP Foundation's mission to end senior poverty and build on its growth and momentum."

Casey will come to the Foundation from Economist Impact, where she is global head of Policy & Insights, managing teams on five continents. This work has focused on driving awareness and action on critical global issues such as food security, global aging, inclusive health systems and more for foundations, NGOs, corporations, institutions and governments around the world.

"I've been fortunate enough to be involved with AARP since 2016 and have come to greatly admire its commitment to the empowerment, engagement and dignity of older adults," said Casey. "Being able to translate my background in data-driven policy analysis to on-the-ground action at the helm of AARP Foundation is a challenge and opportunity I can't wait to take up."

Prior to joining Economist Impact, Casey founded FP Analytics, the research and analysis division of the FP Group and publisher of Foreign Policy magazine, where she developed a thought leadership platform for clients on issues ranging from aging societies to gender equality in the workplace to global economic disruption. She holds an MA in International Economics and International Relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, and a BA in International Politics and Economics from Middlebury College. Her writing has appeared in Financial Times, International Economy, Americas Quarterly, the Telegraph and Foreign Policy.

"We are confident that Claire's expertise and global experience in addressing world poverty and aging issues will guide the Foundation to continue carrying out its mission and building on its already outstanding results," said Libby Sartain, AARP Foundation Board Chair.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol, @AARPadvocates, and @AliadosAdelante on social media.

About AARP Foundation

AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable people over 50 build economic opportunity. Our approach emphasizes equitable outcomes for populations that have faced systemic discrimination. As AARP's charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Through vigorous legal advocacy and evidence-based solutions, and by building supportive community connections, we foster resilience, advance equity, and restore hope. To learn more, visit aarpfoundation.org or follow @AARPFoundation on social media.

