Global religious leaders promote climate action during UN climate conference COP 27

Dozens of religious leaders from around the world gathered today Sunday November 13th, simultaneously in London, Sharm el - Sheikh, Jerusalem and other locations around the world to held a groundbreaking Climate Repentance Ceremony.

The leaders walked together, in a prayerful, penitential march with scrolls bearing the Ten Principles for Climate Repentance

JERUSALEM, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of religious leaders, Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindus and Buddhists from Egypt, the USA, Israel, India, Spain and Great Britain gathered Sunday, November 13th .22 at the base of Parliament Hill in London and at the same time in Sharm el-Sheikh, Jerusalem, and other places around the world in an excited call to the leaders around the world to act for climate repentance and to act according to the ten universal principles on climate, this is in the midst of the UN conference being held in Sharm el -Sheikh.

For the first time, a Climate Repentance Ceremony, calling for people to repent and change people's destructive lifestyles and systems in order to save the planet.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, also known as the Green Patriarch, issued a statement ahead of the climate repentance ceremony and said that "The abuse of nature and the exploitation of its resources are a sin against God the Creator and the gift of creation".

The climate repentance ceremony was supposed to take place at Mount Sinai as part of the COP-27 climate conference taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, part of the Sinai Peninsula and only 200 km from Mount Sinai. There, according to the Bible, the Ten Commandments were revealed to Moses.

The organizers hope that the ceremony of the ten principles and the climate repentance ceremony, inspired by the biblical event thousands of years ago, will inspire the people to act modestly and carry out actions for climate justice.

Among the dozens of leaders participated in the events: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople (Istanbul), Swami Chidanand Saraswati from India, Imam Faisal Abdul Rauf (USA), Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg and more.

The event is being held at the initiative of Yosef Abramowitz - green energy entrepreneur, CEO of Gigawatt Global, and is being implemented by Peace Department, the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development, the Elijah Interfaith Institute and the Adam Teva Va Din organization.

Hopefully, events will encourage and empower religious communities in the world to mitigate climate change caused by humans, and promote the use of renewable energy.

The Ten Principles for Climate Repentance (mini versions) are:

We are stewards of this world Creation manifests divinity Everything in life is interconnected Do no harm Look after tomorrow Rise above ego for our world Change our inner climate Repent and return Every action matters Use mind, open heart

In addition, many houses of worship around the world joined together today with prayer and study focused on climate action to protect our environment.

James Sternlicht, founder of the Peace Department, co-initiator of the event stated that: "The ceremonies around the world is a milestone for a global coordination system, where we will prove that religion and science, and ultimately politics, can work together to guide humanity towards a brighter future."

Climate activist Yosef Abramowitz - co-initiator of the event said: "Religious leaders from around the world are issuing an unequivocal call to world leaders and citizens to take responsibility and act with urgency to make the immediate switch to life-affirming good energy. We have pioneered 100% solar power from the Red Sea to the Dead Sea and have demonstrated that it is

technologically possible and economically advantageous. COP27 should not endorse incrementalism. Religion can power hope and action; green energy can power the planet".

Rabbi Yonatan Neril, founder and CEO of the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development noted that "we must move from greed, short-term thinking and individualistic behavior to spiritual satisfaction, long-term thinking and altruism. By doing this we will address the root causes instead of just the symptoms of the problem."

About the co-organizers:

Yosef Abramovitz - a green energy entrepreneur. Was nominated by 12 African countries for the Nobel Peace Prize for his climate work. He serves as CEO of Gigawatt Global, a green energy impact investment platform.

The Peace Department An international non-profit organization working for sustainable development, to concentrate and accelerate the mobilization of the resources required to ensure peace and prosperity for humanity, a better future and global socio-economic justice.

The Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development (ICSD) works to catalyze a transition to a sustainable, thriving, and spiritually-aware society through the leadership of faith communities.

The Elijah Interfaith Institute's mission is to foster unity in diversity, creating a harmonious world. Elijah's message: The world's great religions radiate wisdom that can heal the world.

