MEDIA MATTERS WORLDWIDE NAMED AN ADWEEK FASTEST-GROWING AGENCY

Fueled by Analytics Innovation and Media Performance Results, the Women-Owned Independent Agency Caps a Run of Success and Recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Matters Worldwide, the top women-owned independent media agency, is an Adweek Magazine top 10 overall and top three Women-Led Fastest Growing Agency. The magazine evaluates agencies worldwide to honor exceptional growth over the past three years. This recognition culminates a year of successful client results, culture-building investment, and the triumphant beta release of automated, AI-driven measurement solutions.

Adweek's chief content officer, Ann Marinovich, didn't mince words when she said: "Our annual roundup is essential reading for the C-suite. The success stories of these agencies point the way forward for the industry."

In addition, Adweek's chief executive officer Julie Morris put brands on notice: "The success of these agencies during a historically challenging time demonstrates the importance of staying nimble, embracing innovation, and finding new opportunities. If they aren't on your radar yet, they should be."

Recognized for Visionary Leadership & Innovative Work

Media Matters Worldwide (MMWW) stands out as a women-owned independent agency in a crowded, competitive landscape of media agencies. Earlier this year, Ad Age awarded the agency Gold Media Agency of the Year in its Small Agency Awards, the second year MMWW placed in the Media Agency of the Year top two. The awards honor independent agencies producing groundbreaking work that directly compete with advertising's oldest, largest, and most sought-after partners. Among additional work honors, the agency notably received the silver "Innovators" award at the Association of National Advertisers b2b award show.

In addition, Josy Amann, Co-Founder and Managing Director, is a Campaign Magazine 2022 Female Frontier Award honoree. Named a top executive "Leading the Charge" in Media, the award recognizes the industry's most progressive and boundary-pushing women.

Attracting Top Industry Leadership

MMWW added new leadership team members to support its evolution, which is now 90% female. New hires include Lashena DeCamp, formerly of MediaCom & Initiative, Vicky Nikolova from RPA & Mindshare, and Alison Finley, VP of Media, formerly of Wavemaker.

In addition, Sara Owens, formerly of Wavemaker, joined to lead the Analytics & Data Science team. Armed with a BA in mathematics and over 20 years of experience, she spearheads the development of a new AI modeling solution that measures media campaigns and enables optimization and forecasting. This solution, combined with our Brand Effect measurement, gives our clients the full picture of campaign performance from awareness to purchase.

The agency consistently evolves its benefits to meet the team's needs. The newest benefit rolled out is baby bonding time, where new parents get an increase of 20 days off to spend time with their children for the critical first two years of their lives.

About Media Matters Worldwide

Media Matters Worldwide empowers B2C and B2B businesses to make smarter marketing decisions. We partner with clients to bring creative to life, with comprehensive analytics to prove the success and drive business growth. Our highly talented and experienced media and analytics strategists have a passion for cutting-edge media innovation and a focus on uncovering the "why" behind analytics. MMWW continuously invests in the latest media technologies to develop strategic, efficient, transparent, and measurable solutions. The agency is a twice-awarded Ad Age Small Agency Media Agency of the Year, a Campaign Magazine Media Agency of the Year finalist, and an Adweek Magazine Fastest Growing Agency . Learn more at www.MediaMattersWW.com

