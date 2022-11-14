Paper Transport and Platform Science Announce Collaboration to Enhance Driver Experience and Strengthen Efficiency for Fleet

Platform Science's tech to be deployed across Paper Transport's fleet

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and DE PERE, Wis., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, and Paper Transport, a leading for-hire truckload carrier and provider of brokerage services, today announced a new collaboration to bring Platform Science's innovative technology to Paper Transport's entire fleet. Platform Science's transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on their vehicles.

Each Paper Transport truck will be equipped with a tablet to access Platform Science's technology platform and catalog of apps, providing powerful tools to enhance driver experience, and allowing Paper Transport's back office to tap into and capture real-time data to optimize operations.

"The team at Paper Transport is known for their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation," said Luke Wachtel, SVP of Transportation and Logistics at Platform Science. "We are proud to collaborate with Paper Transport to deliver the superior driver experience, efficiency boost, and flexibility they are striving for. Our unified, customizable platform will allow them to tailor the solutions they utilize as their needs evolve."

" We are excited to deploy Platform Science's innovative technology in our fleet," said Dan Deppeler, Vice President of Maintenance at Paper Transport. "Platform Science provides us an in-truck operating system that will prove to be more flexible and responsive to changing business needs and OEM integration. A critical path forward for PTI is one that is focused on driver workflow. Our singular goal is to utilize Platform Science connections with third-party developers to offer unique driver-based solutions. Life on the road demands a high degree of focus and attention, so making the tablet interaction frictionless will make a hard job a little bit easier."

Platform Science is expected to roll out to all of Paper Transport's trucks by the end of 2022.

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves, for both 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com

About Paper Transport

Headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, Paper Transport provides dedicated, over-the-road, Intermodal, and brokerage solutions throughout the United States. The company's mission is to build a great place to work where outstanding people deliver. Through its people-oriented culture and growth, Paper Transport continues to achieve this mission as an employer and carrier of choice.

