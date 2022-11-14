TYSON 2.0 and Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen Announce Strategic Licensing Agreement to Bring Patented Heavyweight Beverage Technology to the Global Cannabis Market

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen, Inc., (GMCK) an industry leading creator of the patented innovative drink booster system - CannaCap™, announced a partnership with TYSON 2.0, legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's premium cannabis brand to launch a 100mg, portable and discreet CannaCap™, which stores flavored THC powder which can be added to any drink, anytime, anywhere.

"Thanks to Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen, consumers will experience TYSON 2.0's first cannabis beverage" - Mike Tyson

"Collectively, we created a great tasting, fast acting, 100mg Heavyweight THC drink booster representative of the TYSON 2.0 quality and power," stated Adam Wilks, CEO of TYSON 2.0. "TYSON 2.0 is dedicated to serving consumers with the most innovative and highest quality products in the market and through this partnership, fans across the United States will have the opportunity to indulge in our newest product offering and delivery system, personally tested and approved by Mike himself."

Mike Tyson, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of TYSON 2.0, adds, "Thanks to our new partners at Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen, fans and consumers seeking the healing benefits of plant medicine will experience TYSON 2.0's first cannabis beverage in multiple flavors and doses."

GMCK launched CannaCap™ in California this year with three delicious flavored 10mg doses and is focused on being the K-Cup of Cannabis with its portable boosters. For consumers seeking a low or high-dose, GMCK will offer a variety of doses to ensure control and variety, including a 2mg CannaCap™ in green tea chill and a 100mg CannaCap™ in Tyson 2.0 Wicked Watermelon.

"We're excited to partner with TYSON 2.0," stated Derek Hopkins, CEO GMCK adding, "Beverages are a prevailing trend positively influencing the market and we're committed to bring innovation and growth to the beverage sector. GMCK makes great tasting boosters, precisely dosed, convenient to add to your water, cocktail, sports drink or personal vessel. CA is a low dose and Heavy Hitter market, and our science-based formulation delivers the quality associated with the TYSON 2.0 brand."

About Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen

GMCK is dedicated to sustainable packaging, with CannaCap™ 100% recyclable and soon produced using hemp resin. GMCK brand continues to expand its multi-state operations licensing the GMCK brand and CannaCap™ Tech with strategic regional and global partners. GMCK focuses on marrying food science, water-soluble technology, and fun foods and beverages that fit the ethos of the GMCK brand. Shop THC and hemp products at www.goodmoodcannabisktichen.com contact: Derek Hopkins 617-417-4807.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson. The company's mission is to produce innovative, high-quality cannabis products known for purity, precision, and wide accessibility. Providing consumers an outstanding selection of products, TYSON 2.0 is an extraordinary balance of premium and affordable, full-spectrum cannabis flower, concentrates and consumables available at retailers nationwide. Learn more at Tyson20.com .

