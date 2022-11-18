Family History Intelligence Uncovers Greek Family's Spartan Roots

Findings presented at grandparent's 70th wedding anniversary & Papou's 95th Birthday.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Protentis sought out the research and expertise of former CIA officer Lisa Maddox, founder of Family History Intelligence (FHI), to research and digitize her Protentis ancestry. Lauren was then able to present the findings at her grandparent's 70th wedding anniversary and "Papou" Samuel Thomas Nicholas Protentis' 95th Birthday. The findings brought the family to tears as they learned about their ancestors' immigration to New York and long-standing Greek descendants from 300 Spartans who defeated the Athenians.

Left: “Oma” and “Papou” pictured at their 70th wedding anniversary learning the history of their ancestors.Right: “Papou” Samuel Thomas Nicholas Protentis pictured in his United States Navy uniform. He worked in the Ordinance Department and served aboard the USS Hermitage in 1946. (PRNewswire)

Former CIA Officer, Lisa Maddox , Uncovers Greek Family's Spartan Roots with Family History Intelligence

Maddox tapped into her global network to establish boots-on-the-ground research efforts, a necessary element of some genealogy projects. She wove together US-based findings with Greece-based findings, included maps and historical context, and created an invaluable family history website for the Protentis family.

Through extensive research, Maddox confirmed that Samuel's great-grandfather was a rope-maker in Greece and unearthed various passenger manifests of the family's immigration to New York, marriage licenses, naturalization petitions, local church, and voter lists, and more, all from the 1800s. To this day, grandfather "Papou" Samuel embraces the mantra: "Remember, you're not just Greek. You're Spartan." As his parents once told him.

About Family History Intelligence:

Family History Intelligence offers a fresh take on ancestry and research. Founded by a former CIA officer with over 15 years of experience in the Federal Government, Maddox provides her clients with an eye-catching, interactive online family history narrative that families can pass on for generations. Personal project plans range based on what clients want to explore. Family History Intelligence offers a "Preliminary Dig" where genealogists conduct initial research to determine if there is enough available data for a robust family history project. Within one week, customers receive a custom project proposal and the results of the Preliminary Dig, which includes an estimate of how far back ancestry can be dated. For more information visit familyhistoryintelligence.com.

