The Meadows School in Las Vegas Selects New Head of School

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees at The Meadows School, a pre-k through grade twelve independent school in Southern Nevada, is pleased to announce it has selected its next Head of School, Dr. Jay Berckley.

The Meadows School in Las Vegas, NV (PRNewsfoto/The Meadows School) (PRNewswire)

"This is a wonderful celebration for the school itself and a momentous occasion to affirm the greatness of The Meadows."

Dr. Berckley comes to The Meadows from Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas, where he has served in various leadership and teaching positions for nearly ten years. Jay has degrees in music and education and holds an Ed.D. in Professional Leadership in K-12 Education with expertise in neuroeducation, cognition and brain activation, and insight.

The Meadows School began its search for a new Head in January of 2022 after former Head of School Jeremy Gregersen announced he would be moving on to pursue other opportunities. A Board of Trustees Search Committee was formed, and the school chose to partner with Resource Group 175, a global educational leadership firm, to guide their search.

Dr. Berckley was selected as one of three finalists for the Head of School position from a talented pool of candidates from across the country. Jay and his wife visited The Meadows' 40-acre campus in September to speak with students, parents, alumni, faculty, staff, and Trustees. After meeting with all three candidates, The Meadows community provided anonymous feedback to help inform the Search Committee's recommendation to the Board on who should be the next leader of The Meadows School.

Jay is enthusiastic about joining The Meadows officially next school year.

"This is a wonderful celebration for the school itself and a momentous occasion to affirm the greatness of The Meadows School, along with its decades of success, traditions, and ongoing initiatives. We are thrilled to join The Meadows family!"

Dr. Berckley, along with his wife, Monica, and three daughters, Madeleine, Lydia, and Tallulah, will officially become a part of the school community on July 1, 2023. Tallulah will join The Meadows Upper School as a sophomore in August.

With the Head of School search now complete, the Board of Trustees and the Board's Transition Committee will work to ensure a smooth and successful transition, supported by Interim Head of School, Claude Grubair, and the administrative team. Dr. Berckley returns to campus this November for the first time since accepting the Head position to begin this process.

To learn more about Dr. Berckley or the search process, please visit The Meadows Head of School Search section of the website.

About The Meadows School

The Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 930 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, please visit www.themeadowsschool.org .

Media Contact

Lauren Walker

Director of Marketing & Communications

The Meadows School

lwalker@themeadowsschool.org

702-797-5912

Dr. Jay Berckley (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Meadows School