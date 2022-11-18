Raintree Systems Unveils EMR Mobile App for ABA Providers

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, today announced the release of a mobile app for Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) providers that vastly simplifies daily note taking during patient visits and enables better management of complex billing scenarios.

The mobile app is built around ABA data collection workflows during appointments with patients, who primarily are children with autism. It is important when working with these children that ABA providers can quickly free their own hands during the session. The mobile app allows these providers to simply slip a smartphone into their pockets.

In recent years ABA providers have been able to use iPads during treatment sessions, but sometimes they find children distracted by other tablet uses; Raintree's new mobile app eliminates the potential for this type of conflict during a session.

Streamlining the real-time data collection and visit documentation processes frees up more time for ABA providers to focus on the needs of their patients. The app features:

Elimination of data entry duplication

Patient signature capture as needed

Ability to document session notes and treatment times along side patient data

Patient information and files on hand without additional searching

Data collected by providers through the mobile app is automatically transmitted to the Raintree electronic medical records (EMR) platform, ensuring 1) the latest patient data is immediately available to other therapy providers, such as speech and physical therapists, and 2) all relevant patient records, including billing, appointments and clinical information, are accessible in one database.

Raintree's mobile app allows ABA providers to collect data even if they lack an internet connection. This is a significant benefit because many ABA treatments are done in schools, patient homes and other locations that may lack a reliable internet connection. Once the ABA provider can reconnect to the internet, the recorded data is synced to Raintree's master database. User authentication ensures compliance with HIPAA patient privacy requirements.

"Until now our clients have been limited with their ability to enter ABA data using a phone-sized device or collect information offline," said Nick Hedges, CEO of Raintree. "In a clinical setting, the ability to collect this information easily, while directly interacting with autistic children can be a daunting task. This smartphone app will help care providers handle data collection efficiently so they can spend more time interacting with their patients."

