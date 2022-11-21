CECO Unveils New Brand Identity: Innovation for Individuals with Neurological Motor Disabilities

CECO unveils a new brand identity and vision for an innovative future.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO launched their new brand identity across the organization. The company-wide new look and feel integrates CECO's 20+ years of success in delivering groundbreaking education solutions to individuals with neurological motor disabilities and the company's laser focus on innovation and life-long learning. The new branding is rooted in the organization's heritage of impact, innovation, connection, and hope– the four tenants that have made CECO what it is today. "CECO's rebranding marks a milestone for both inside the company and out," said Dr. Krisztina Weiszhaupt, Executive Director. "It strengthens CECO's position as the leader in the advancement of innovative education and development for those with neurological motor disabilities."

CECO's New Brand Logo (PRNewswire)

CECO is leading the way in innovation globally for those with neurological motor disabilities.

CECO is the leader in taking proactive action and driving improvement in the development of solutions available to those with neurological motor disabilities and the new brand identity rolls out a greater and broader strategic vision for further connecting with the community, locally and globally.

CECO is the innovator and creator behind the project "FloMotion" that has led to the development and patenting of the "Interactive Ladder," the first technological solution to improve function in adults and children through interactive games. "As we look to the future, we've set our eyes on revolutionizing the landscape in technological tools and developmental methods available to those with disabilities. From the architecture of our education to the culture within our organization, our guiding mission is to build and strengthen the ability to move and stay in motion."

Initial elements of CECO's brand evolution include: New Logo, New Colors, New Website. The new branding is being rolled out across every communication channel and platform including a newly designed website. The improved site will provide an enhanced experience for all audiences and be a valuable resource to understand CECO's business, solutions, culture, and commitment to families.

About Conductive Education Center of Orlando

CECO is the largest Conductive Education center in the United States and leads the way in advancing education and development for individuals with disabilities. CECO's vision, mission, and the collective whole of what it does started from an acute awareness that new and effective solutions were needed to help advance and strengthen the overall quality of life for those with neurological motor disabilities. Instead of accepting what wasn't working or didn't exist, CECO took action. In the summer of 2001, a 6-week pilot program was held in Winter Park, Florida utilizing the learning method of Conductive Education. As the weeks progressed, parents saw dramatic changes in their children. This program made it conceivable for children with neurological motor disabilities to move and progress beyond the expectations of doctors, producing outcomes that exceeded what was believed to be possible. As a result, CECO was founded. More than 20 years later, CECO has impacted thousands of individuals with neurological motor disabilities and their families.

Leveraging the effectiveness of technology, CECO has developed seven video game-based methods for continued learning and advancement that serve individuals with disabilities. Access to technology and STEAM based programming through the use of technological innovations like this one, have empowered CECO to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion for individuals with neurological motor disabilities in all programs. Championship of these initiatives has awarded CECO recognition from community partners, including a recent award from the Association for Fundraising Professionals for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity Champion.

CECO passionately delivers an innovative approach that integrates physical, cognitive, and social skills to create a life-changing transformation. With a 100% retention rate year over year, CECO's unique offering provides families with programming for all ages, which draws families to Central Florida from all over the world. CECO's enrollment criteria is wider to allow acceptance of students with multiple disabilities and the school day program and structure is extremely unique in that it offers a year-round program.

Individuals and families come to CECO to experience transformation, joy and hope for the future. From the innovative architecture of CECO's education to the culture within the organization, CECO's guiding mission is to build and improve the ability to move and stay in motion.

For more information, visit www.CECO.org

CECO'S CONTACT:

Dr. Krisztina Weiszhaupt, Executive Director

931 S. Semoran Blvd., Suite 220

Winter Park, FL 32792

kweiszhaupt@ceco.org

(407) 671-4687

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CECO