Wynn Las Vegas Hosts Exclusive "1923" Screening of New Paramount+ Series

The Resort Will Offer a Limited Number of Special Packages to Commemorate the Event

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) announces the exclusive screening of Paramount+ series "1923" on Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. In conjunction, the resort has also created a luxury package that guests and fans of the upcoming show can purchase.

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft

The anticipated prequel series, set to stream on Paramount+ starting Dec. 18, will showcase an additional chapter of the Dutton family leading into the popular Yellowstone series. Prior to the debut of the show, Wynn will host an invite-only screening complete with a star-studded red carpet with special appearances by some of the series cast, including Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as well as creator Taylor Sheridan.

"We take pride in creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our guests," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "This unique package blends the luxury of Wynn and the glamour of Hollywood to create one unforgettable weekend for fans."

Having previously hosted the world-premiere of Yellowstone prequel "1883" in 2021, Wynn Las Vegas, 101 Studios and Paramount+ have collaborated again to create the ultimate fan experience. Intended for a group of two people, each of the three available packages will provide once-in-a-lifetime access to "1923" festivities, including:

A two-night stay in a Wynn Salon Suite , with 1,817 square feet of recently re-designed space, offering a retreat-like environment through lavish furniture and artwork – all of which are unique to Wynn Las Vegas.

Screening of the first episode of 1923 at Wynn's Encore Theater, with the director and cast of the show. In addition, and prior to the screening, there will be a special opportunity to walk the celebrity red carpet alongside some of 1923's most notable actors and actresses.

Priority access to the official 1923 after-party . This event is invitation only, with no tickets available to the public for purchase.

Dinner at SW , Wynn's award-winning steakhouse. Dinner will feature the finest Angus beef from the renowned Four Sixes Ranch , focused on preservation and stewarding the land to accomplish quality beef cattle production for more than 150 years, as well as paired wine selections.

Gold Buckle tickets to the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo , the season-ending championship event for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Residing in the first five rows, Gold Buckle seats are considered superior seating for the prestigious rodeo that showcases the best of the best in livestock, barrel racers, cowboys and beyond.

Premier tickets to see Bobby Bones , charismatic radio and television host, perform his "Comedically Inspirational" standup routine in the Encore Theater on Sunday, Dec. 4 .

While the screening is invite-only, three "1923" luxury packages are available and on sale now. For details on specific package inclusions as well as terms, conditions and reservations, please visit www.wynnlasvegas.com or call 702-770-7080.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2022 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

©2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. 1923 and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Paramount + is a trademark of Paramount Pictures Corporation.

Wynn Las Vegas logo

