CRŪ Winery Announces Holiday Events

SOLEDAD, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRŪ Winery is pleased to share three new events this holiday season.

CRU Winery Holiday Open House Wines (PRNewswire)

On Saturday, December 3rd CRŪ Winery will be hosting a Holiday Open House celebrating their 2022 holiday release at both their Monterey County and Central Valley locations.

At the CRŪ Winery Santa Lucia Highlands in Monterey County, Holiday Open House guests will have the opportunity to try CRŪ's new releases while they shop a selection of curated artisan gifts. Local Monterey artisans Nautilus & Sway, Ocean Flower and Zum Zum Tea will be at the event showcasing gifts perfect for holiday gifting and CRŪ Winery will be offering complimentary gift wrapping on wine gifts over $50.

The Holiday Open House at the CRŪ Winery Central Valley tasting room will be complemented by special charcuterie cups created by Fresno's Fig & Honey to perfectly pair with CRŪ Winery's holiday releases. In addition, attendees will have a chance to try the winery's new Late Harvest Viognier, their inaugural release of a dessert wine.

On Saturday and Sunday, December 17th & 18th, the CRŪ Winery Santa Lucia Highlands in Monterey County will be hosting a decadent wine and chocolate pairing. During this tasting, CRŪ will be pairing their single vineyard wines with artisan chocolates from Celia Chocolatier which are expertly crafted to pair with wine.

Reservations are encouraged for the Holiday Open House at both tasting room locations and required for the wine and chocolate pairings. Reservations can be made at www.exploretock.com/cruwinery.

ABOUT CRŪ WINERY

Deeply rooted in family & friends, CRŪ Winery sources fruit from some of the finest vineyards throughout the Central Coast of California. With a focus on Burgundian and Rhône varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah, CRŪ crafts wines for quality, everyday drinking. Learn more at www.cruwinery.com

The CRŪ Winery Santa Lucia Highlands tasting room is located at 37500 Foothill Road in Soledad, California and is open Thursday through Sunday. CRŪ Winery's Central Valley location is located at 20146 Rd. 21 in Madera and open daily.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Gilbert

Rebecca@cruwineco.com

(PRNewsfoto/CRU Winery) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CRU Winery