Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB1,808.6 million ( US$254.2 million ), an increase of 45.7% from RMB1,241.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB395.5 million ( US$55.6 million ), compared with net loss of RMB178.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income [1] in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB493.0 million ( US$69.3 million ), compared with non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB4.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") [2] in the third quarter of 2022 reached RMB69.6 billion ( US$9.8 billion ), an increase of 3.5% from RMB67.3 billion in the same period of 2021.

Fulfilled orders [3] in the third quarter of 2022 reached 33.5 million, a decrease of 5.4% from 35.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Average shipper MAUs[4] in the third quarter of 2022 reached 1.85 million, an increase of 15.2% from 1.61 million in the same period of 2021.

"In the context of weak seasonal demand and strong macro headwinds, we delivered solid third quarter results through our powerful digital freight platform and operational excellence, underscoring the sustainability of our business model," said Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTA. "Along with the resumption of new user registration on our Yunmanman and Huochebang apps in June 2022, we continued to upgrade product functionalities and improve freight matching efficiency, enabling us to steer our growing user base with an increasing contribution from high-quality users. We have also continuously enhanced our operations to ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements. We are not aware of any ongoing government investigation or subject to any administrative penalties to date that would materially affect our business, financial position or results of operations. We will synchronize the expansion across our existing and incremental business to drive the sustainable growth of our overall business scale and create more value for society while China's logistic industry is shifting to digitalization."

Mr. Simon Cai, Chief Financial Officer of FTA, added, "Confronting the volatile macro and extreme weather conditions in the third quarter, we are pleased that we have continued to grow our business and focus on our path to profitability. Our third quarter total net revenue came in above the upper boundary of our previous guidance, climbing by 45.7% year-over-year to RMB1.8 billion. Meanwhile, our ongoing efforts to optimize cost structure and maximize operational efficiency yielded positive results, with non-GAAP adjusted net income reaching RMB493.0 million, compared with a non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB4.7 million a year ago. Going forward, we remain committed to investing in our platform infrastructure, optimizing user composition and expanding our logistics network to further achieve our full monetization potential on a sustainable basis."

[1] Non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) is defined as net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] GTV or gross transaction value of our platform in a given period is defined as the aggregate freight prices specified by our users for all fulfilled orders on our platform during the period without deducting any commission or service fee charged by us. We make downward adjustments to unreasonably high freight prices specified by users that are apparently due to clerical errors. [3] Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether the shipping orders are fulfilled. [4] Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, "VAT", of RMB720.8 million and RMB955.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and 2022, respectively). Total net revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB1,808.6 million (US$254.2 million), representing an increase of 45.7% from RMB1,241.7 million in the same period of 2021, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB1,514.0 million (US$212.8 million), representing an increase of 39.5% from RMB1,085.2 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from our freight brokerage service as well as rapid growth in transaction commissions.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB904.1 million ( US$127.1 million ), an increase of 31.2% from RMB689.2 million in the same period of 2021, primarily driven by continued growth in transaction volume as a result of improved user penetration.

Freight listing service . Revenues from freight listing service in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB219.7 million ( US$30.9 million ), an increase of 2.8% from RMB213.7 million in the same period of 2021, primarily attributable to an increase in total paying members.

Transaction commission. Revenues from transaction commissions amounted to RMB390.2 million ( US$54.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 114.1% from RMB182.2 million in the same period of 2021, primarily driven by the continued ramp-up of commissioned GTV penetration.

Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB294.5 million (US$41.4 million), an increase of 88.2% from RMB156.5 million in the same period of 2021, mainly attributable to increased revenues from credit solutions.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of refund of VAT of RMB656.7 million and RMB687.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and 2022, respectively). Cost of revenues in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB953.0 million (US$134.0 million), compared with RMB842.1 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, and net of tax refunds from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of refunds totaled RMB866.7 million, representing an increase of 12.7% from RMB768.9 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in transaction activities involving our freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB232.9 million (US$32.7 million), compared with RMB190.6 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher sales and marketing headcount.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB206.6 million (US$29.0 million), compared with RMB190.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in professional service fees as well as an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher general and administrative headcount.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB226.6 million (US$31.9 million), compared with RMB202.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher research and development headcount.

Income/(Loss) from Operations. Income from operations in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB141.7 million (US$19.9 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB201.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income/(Loss)[5]. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB242.8 million (US$34.1 million), compared with non-GAAP adjusted operating loss of RMB81.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Net Income/(Loss). Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB395.5 million (US$55.6 million), compared with net loss of RMB178.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income/(Loss). Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB493.0 million (US$69.3 million), compared with non-GAAP adjusted net loss of RMB4.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS[6] and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS[7]. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.37 (US$0.05) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.17 in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.46 (US$0.07) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.00 in the same period of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB26.8 billion (US$3.8 billion) in total, compared with RMB26.0 billion as of December 31, 2021.

In the third quarter of 2022, net cash generated by operating activities was RMB398.3 million (US$56.0 million).

[5] Non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss) is defined as income/(loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [6] ADS refers to the American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares. [7] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted income/(loss) per ADS is net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.79 billion and RMB1.88 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 25.2% to 31.5%, despite the expected impact of the COVID-19 outbreaks on the transaction volume for the period. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions. The COVID-19 outbreaks are associated with substantial uncertainties, including the geographic scope and duration of the outbreaks, the additional restrictive measures that the governmental authorities may take, and the further impact on the business of shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants, all of which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

About Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is a leading digital freight platform connecting shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights and types. The Company provides a range of freight matching services, including freight listing, freight brokerage and online transaction services. The Company also provides a range of value-added services that cater to the various needs of shippers and truckers, such as financial institutions, highway authorities, and gas station operators. With a mission to make logistics smarter, the Company is shaping the future of logistics with technology and aspires to revolutionize logistics, improve efficiency across the value chain and reduce its carbon footprint for our planet. For more information, please visit ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss), non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss), non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ordinary shareholder and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss) as income/(loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions, and (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and (v) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares, respectively. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of expense that affect its operations. Share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions, compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value and tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments have been and may continue to be incurred in its business and are not reflected in the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income/(loss), non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss), non-GAAP adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to operating income/(loss), net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net income/(loss) per share or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review FTA's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. FTA's non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: FTA's goal and strategies; FTA's expansion plans; FTA's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in FTA's revenues, costs or expenses; industry landscape of, and trends in, China's road transportation market; competition in FTA's industry; FTA's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; FTA's expectations regarding its relationships with shippers, truckers and other ecosystem participants; FTA's ability to protect its systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; PRC laws, regulations, and policies relating to the road transportation market, as well as general regulatory environment in which FTA operates in China; the results of regulatory review and the duration and impact of any regulatory action taken against FTA; the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks, extreme weather conditions and production constraints brought by electricity rationing measures; general economic and business condition; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

















As of



December 31

September 30

September 30



2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

US$













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

4,284,291

4,955,413

696,621 Restricted cash - current

65,822

72,829

10,238 Short-term investments

21,634,642

21,744,544

3,056,800 Accounts receivable, net

29,139

16,602

2,334 Amounts due from related parties

7,075

-

- Loans receivable, net

1,777,667

2,714,426

381,588 Prepayments, receivables and other current assets

1,099,607

1,451,047

203,985 Total current assets

28,898,243

30,954,861

4,351,566 Restricted cash - non-current

13,500

13,500

1,898 Property and equipment, net

102,158

111,455

15,668 Investments in equity investees

1,678,351

1,795,705

252,436 Intangible assets, net

557,016

517,224

72,710 Goodwill

3,124,828

3,124,828

439,281 Deferred tax assets

20,492

56,381

7,926 Operating lease right-of-use assets

-

152,231

21,400 Other non-current assets

3,847

6,230

876 Total non-current assets

5,500,192

5,777,554

812,195 TOTAL ASSETS

34,398,435

36,732,415

5,163,761 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

9,000

-

- Accounts payable

29,381

24,182

3,399 Amounts due to related parties

179,859

124,523

17,505 Prepaid for freight listing fee and other service fees

383,236

477,448

67,119 Income tax payable

31,538

58,729

8,256 Other tax payable

894,592

623,539

87,656 Operating lease liabilities - current

-

48,228

6,780 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,206,179

1,350,834

189,896 Total current liabilities

2,733,785

2,707,483

380,611 Deferred tax liabilities

135,764

125,142

17,592 Operating lease liabilities - non-current

-

51,621

7,257 Total non-current liabilities

135,764

176,763

24,849 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,869,549

2,884,246

405,460 MEZZANINE EQUITY











Redeemable non-controlling interests

-

147,926

20,795 Subscription receivables

-

(16,500)

(2,320) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Ordinary shares

1,416

1,370

193 Additional paid-in capital

49,245,773

47,584,981

6,689,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income

538,650

2,937,724

412,979 Subscription receivables

(1,310,140)

-

- Accumulated deficit

(17,020,254)

(16,807,332)

(2,362,737) TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY

31,455,445

33,716,743

4,739,826 Non-controlling interests

73,441

-

- TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

31,528,886

33,716,743

4,739,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY

34,398,435

36,732,415

5,163,761

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net Revenues (including value added taxes,

"VAT", of RMB720.8 million and

RMB955.5 million for the three months

ended September 30, 2021 and 2022,

respectively)

1,241,667

1,670,051

1,808,560

254,244

3,227,642

4,811,171

676,343 Operating expenses:



























Cost of revenues (including VAT net of

refund of VAT of RMB656.7 million

and RMB687.8 million for the three

months ended September 30, 2021

and 2022, respectively)(1)

(842,085)

(925,937)

(952,953)

(133,964)

(1,881,837)

(2,562,772)

(360,269) Sales and marketing expenses(1)

(190,617)

(196,186)

(232,911)

(32,742)

(597,852)

(621,140)

(87,318) General and administrative expenses(1)

(190,000)

(344,781)

(206,556)

(29,037)

(2,634,995)

(1,009,752)

(141,949) Research and development expenses(1)

(202,892)

(216,373)

(226,615)

(31,857)

(496,020)

(663,944)

(93,336) Provision for loans receivable

(21,012)

(40,080)

(50,312)

(7,073)

(73,173)

(140,372)

(19,733) Total operating expenses

(1,446,606)

(1,723,357)

(1,669,347)

(234,673)

(5,683,877)

(4,997,980)

(702,605) Other operating income

3,213

6,891

2,471

347

12,229

30,077

4,228 Income (loss) from operations

(201,726)

(46,415)

141,684

19,918

(2,444,006)

(156,732)

(22,034) Other income (expense)



























Interest income

70,959

106,834

118,180

16,613

165,533

281,334

39,549 Interest expenses

-

(68)

(14)

(2)

-

(175)

(25) Foreign exchange gain (loss)

22

10,195

2,196

309

(11,557)

13,517

1,900 Investment income (loss)

2,886

(13,968)

3,683

518

26,980

4,199

590 Unrealized loss from fair value

changes of trading securities and

derivative assets

(7,512)

(39,818)

(12,217)

(1,717)

(14,993)

(68,376)

(9,612) Other (expenses) income, net(2)

21,036

(799)

217,463

30,570

15,620

225,546

31,707 Share of loss in equity method investees

(1,994)

(608)

(352)

(49)

(5,251)

(1,173)

(165) Total other income

29,586

61,768

328,939

46,242

120,521

454,872

63,944 Net income (loss) before income tax

(172,140)

15,353

470,623

66,160

(2,323,485)

298,140

41,910 Income tax expense(2)

(6,157)

(2,613)

(75,140)

(10,563)

(9,983)

(81,925)

(11,517) Net income (loss)

(178,297)

12,740

395,483

55,597

(2,333,468)

216,215

30,393 Less: net income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests

125

553

-

-

(103)

539

76 Less: measurement adjustment

attributable to redeemable non-

controlling interest

-

776

1,978

278

-

2,754

387 Net income (loss) attributable to Full Truck

Alliance Co. Ltd.

(178,422)

11,411

393,505

55,319

(2,333,365)

212,922

29,930 Deemed dividend to preferred share

holders

-

-

-

-

518,432

-

- Net income (loss) attributable to

ordinary shareholders

(178,422)

11,411

393,505

55,319

(2,851,797)

212,922

29,930

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (loss) per

ordinary share



























—Basic

(0.01)

0.00

0.02

0.00

(0.27)

0.01

0.00 —Diluted

(0.01)

0.00

0.02

0.00

(0.27)

0.01

0.00





























Net income (loss) per

ADS*



























—Basic

(0.17)

0.01

0.37

0.05

(5.31)

0.20

0.03 —Diluted

(0.17)

0.01

0.37

0.05

(5.31)

0.20

0.03





























Weighted average number

of ordinary shares used

in computing net

income (loss) per

share



























—Basic

21,478,107,014

21,651,628,375

21,225,248,350

21,225,248,350

10,734,647,181

21,608,943,928

21,608,943,928 —Diluted(3)

21,478,107,014

21,695,922,654

21,317,731,840

21,317,731,840

10,734,647,181

21,671,971,342

21,671,971,342





























Weighted average number

of ADS used in

computing net

income (loss) per ADS



























—Basic

1,073,905,351

1,082,581,419

1,061,262,418

1,061,262,418

536,732,359

1,080,447,196

1,080,447,196 —Diluted(3)

1,073,905,351

1,084,796,133

1,065,886,592

1,065,886,592

536,732,359

1,083,598,567

1,083,598,567





























* Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.















(1) Share-based compensation in operating expenses is as follows:

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues

1,383

1,487

1,759

247

2,312

4,594

646 Sales and marketing expenses

9,016

10,350

8,098

1,138

47,894

27,608

3,881 General and administrative expenses

58,660

212,344

57,604

8,098

2,271,394

607,680

85,426 Research and development expenses

14,641

15,086

13,804

1,941

34,800

44,135

6,204 Total

83,700

239,267

81,265

11,424

2,356,400

684,017

96,157

(2) Other income (expenses), net in the third quarter of 2022 mainly consists of ADR fee income of RMB217.9 million. The tax withheld

amounting to RMB67.6 million was recognized as income tax expense. (3) Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing diluted net (loss) income per share/ADS are adjusted by the

potentially dilutive effects of ordinary shares/ADS issuable upon the exercise of outstanding share options.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from

operations

(201,726)

(46,415)

141,684

19,918

(2,444,006)

(156,732)

(22,034) Add:



























Share-based

compensation expense

83,700

239,267

81,265

11,424

2,356,400

684,017

96,157 Compensation cost

resulting from

repurchase of

ordinary shares in

excess of fair value

-

-

-

-

78,478

-

- Amortization of

intangible assets

resulting from

assets and

business acquisitions

11,492

14,121

14,121

1,985

33,458

42,363

5,955 Compensation cost

incurred in relation

to acquisitions

25,419

4,281

5,708

802

25,419

17,633

2,479 Non-GAAP adjusted

operating income (loss)

(81,115)

211,254

242,778

34,129

49,749

587,281

82,557 Net income (loss)

(178,297)

12,740

395,483

55,597

(2,333,468)

216,215

30,393 Add:



























Share-based

compensation

expense

83,700

239,267

81,265

11,424

2,356,400

684,017

96,157 Compensation cost

resulting from

repurchase of

ordinary shares in

excess of fair value

-

-

-

-

78,478

-

- Amortization of

intangible assets

resulting from

assets and

business acquisitions

11,492

14,121

14,121

1,985

33,458

42,363

5,955 Compensation cost

incurred in relation

to acquisitions

25,419

4,281

5,708

802

25,419

17,633

2,479 Tax effects of

non-GAAP

adjustments

(2,873)

(3,530)

(3,530)

(496)

(8,365)

(10,590)

(1,489) Non-GAAP adjusted net

income (loss)

(4,748)

266,879

493,047

69,312

207,733

949,638

133,495

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2021

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (loss)

attributable to

ordinary shareholders

(178,422)

11,411

393,505

55,319

(2,851,797)

212,922

29,930 Add:



























Share-based

compensation expense

83,700

239,267

81,265

11,424

2,356,400

684,017

96,157 Compensation cost

resulting from

repurchase of

ordinary shares in

excess of fair value

-

-

-

-

78,478

-

- Amortization of

intangible assets

resulting from assets and

business acquisitions

11,492

14,121

14,121

1,985

33,458

42,363

5,955 Compensation cost

incurred in relation

to acquisitions

25,419

4,281

5,708

802

25,419

17,633

2,479 Tax effects of

non-GAAP

adjustments

(2,873)

(3,530)

(3,530)

(496)

(8,365)

(10,590)

(1,489) Non-GAAP adjusted net

income(loss)

attributable to

ordinary shareholders

(4,873)

265,550

491,069

69,034

(310,596)

946,345

133,032 Non-GAAP adjusted net

income (loss) per

ordinary share



























—Basic

(0.00)

0.01

0.02

0.00

(0.03)

0.04

0.01 —Diluted

(0.00)

0.01

0.02

0.00

(0.03)

0.04

0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted net

income (loss) per ADS



























—Basic

(0.00)

0.25

0.46

0.07

(0.58)

0.88

0.12 —Diluted

(0.00)

0.25

0.46

0.07

(0.58)

0.87

0.12

