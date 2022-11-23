LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast, Vietnam's first global electric vehicle manufacturer, and INFORM – a leading provider of AI-based optimization software that facilitates enterprise solutions, announced a strategic global partnership on electric vehicle logistics management for VinFast. This new partnership will help VinFast closely monitor the delivery status of the vehicles from production to delivery, optimizing the process and enabling quick and accurate decisions.

VINFAST ENTERS STRATEGIC GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH INFORM TO IMPLEMENT VEHICLE LOGISTICS SOFTWARE SOLUTION (PRNewswire)

Under the partnership, INFORM will provide advanced vehicle logistics management software solutions to VinFast, including Transport Management Software (TMS) and a vehicle Yard Management System (YMS). These software solutions will deliver end-to-end transparency along with optimized processes from ordering the vehicle to its delivery to customers, making the delivery process faster, more efficient and sustainable. VinFast can monitor its EV logistics, optimizing processes from vehicle ordering andvehicle delivery, to vehicle recalls.

Major ports in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Vietnam will benefit from INFORM's solutions through optimized yard management, workshop scheduling activities, workforce management, and logistics service provider routing activities.

In the first phase of this partnership, INFORM's software will be implemented in the United States, Canada, and Vietnam, with Europe following closely behind, effectively supporting the transportation of VinFast electric vehicles to customers. The entire INFORM solution is projected to be in place across VinFast's entire ecosystem within 18-24 months.

Mdm. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast, shared about the partnership: "VinFast is currently in the process of mass production and delivery to global customers. INFORM's expertise is the key to VinFast's logistics, offering end-to-end solutions from when the vehicles are exported from Vietnam to when they are delivered to the customers. INFORM's technologies will help VinFast achieve faster, more efficient, and sustainable vehicle deliveries."

According to INFORM Software Corporation's Chief Operating Officer Justin Newell: "INFORM is extremely pleased to announce our strategic partnership with VinFast as they are a new premier EV manufacturer that is striving for a more sustainable future, which aligns with both INFORM's corporate and sustainability goals. INFORM's ability to deliver solutions across the entire vehicle supply chain from the factory out gate to customer handover is a key deliverable for our VinFast project."

INFORM's software solutions can also easily integrate with VinFast's other enterprise management software such as SAP – Enterprise Resource Planning solution, and Salesforce CRM – customer relation management program. These technologies will fully support VinFast's high standards for customer service, sustainability, and supply chain resilience.

INFORM develops software for optimizing business processes using Digital Decision Making based on Artificial Intelligence and Operations Research. While standard data management software only provides information, INFORM systems can analyze large amounts of data in a matter of seconds, calculate numerous decision variants, and suggest the best possible solution. Currently, INFORM has been working with over 1,000 customers worldwide, including manufacturing, commerce, airport, port, logistics, banking, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en

About INFORM GmbH/INFORM Software Corporation

INFORM develops software for the optimization of business processes using Digital Decision Making based on Artificial Intelligence and Operations Research. The company supplements classic IT systems and increases the profitability and resilience of many companies. While data management software only provides information, INFORM systems can analyze large amounts of data in a matter of seconds, calculate numerous decision variants and suggest the best possible solution to the user for implementation. Today, more than 950 software engineers, data analysts and consultants support more than 1,000 customers worldwide in manufacturing, trade, airports, ports, logistics, banks, telecommunication, and insurance companies. Processes including sales planning, production planning, personnel deployment, logistics and transport, inventories, supply chain management as well as fraud prevention in insurance, telecommunication, and payment transactions are optimized. www.inform-software.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INFORM; VinFast