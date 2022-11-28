Celebrate 12 Years of MCNC's 12 Days of Broadband

Explore a dozen ways MCNC continues to close the digital divide across North Carolina

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the 12 Days of Broadband and MCNC gave to thee … tales of success from across the State of N.C.! For 12 consecutive years, the technology non-profit that builds, owns, and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN) has hummed this tune by providing the 12 Days of Broadband annually to showcase how critical high-speed Internet and related technology services really are for businesses, intuitions of learning, and the lives of North Carolina's citizens.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 16, the 12 Days of Broadband returns to feature a dozen ways how broadband and high-speed connections impact communities in North Carolina as well as previewing what's to come in 2023.

"As we continue to expand broadband across the state," explained MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks, "opportunities continue to accelerate and become more available for all residents and industries. From health care to education, cybersecurity to community outreach, North Carolina has seen record advancements in what high-speed Internet can do, and we can't wait to once again share these great steps forward with you."

Over the past 40 years, MCNC has connected some of the most disparate communities to ensure digital equity and inclusion for every resident, old and young, and from every background. As in years past, the 12 Days of Broadband highlights how investments in infrastructure, bandwidth, and technology help ensure those opportunities continue to grow for everyone as well as drive economic and social change throughout the state.

It's been another exciting year for advancing MCNC's mission to benefit North Carolina. Each day will explore a new topic that is crucial to the digital progress of the state; topics such as cybersecurity, health care, historic funding opportunities, digital equity and inclusion, new outreach efforts and collaboration, and the innovative steps taken at MCNC to streamline internal processes as well as expand research and development.

"The 12 Days of Broadband has something for everyone," added Doaks. "Students, teachers, researchers, businesspeople, cybersecurity experts, and other engaged citizens will enjoy these stories highlighting how broadband has changed our world this past year and what we hope to achieve in the years to come."

MCNC's network today spans more than 4,400 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure in every county in the state. This world-class network and MCNC's operational expertise provide critical connections and other important networking technologies and services for more than 1,000 community anchor institutions like research labs, libraries, health care sites, museums, public safety facilities, and all K-20 education in North Carolina.

Reflect back at the previous 11 years of the 12 Days of Broadband as MCNC continues working every day to level the digital playing field all across the state. Social media users can follow along using #MCNC12days.

About MCNC

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With over 40 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, healthcare, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. NCREN is the fundamental broadband infrastructure for over 850 of these institutions including all public K-20 education in North Carolina. As one of the nation's premier middle-mile fiber backbone networks, MCNC leverages NCREN to customize protected Internet, cybersecurity services, and related applications for each client while supporting private service providers in bringing cost-efficient connectivity to rural and underserved communities in North Carolina.

