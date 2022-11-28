Hagerty Garage + Social Partners with Porsche Racing and Car Culture Legends Patrick Long and Rod Emory to Open Southern California Storage Facility, Clubhouse

VAN NUYS, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc., (NYSE: HGTY) an automotive lifestyle brand and leading specialty insurance provider, announces the opening of Garage + Social Van Nuys, the latest in its growing, national network of enthusiast facilities. Porsche factory racing driver Patrick Long and longtime Porsche restorer Rod Emory, both with Southern California roots, have partnered with Hagerty to launch the new location, which will offer a premium clubhouse and storage facility for Los Angeles area car lovers and collectors.

The Garage + Social clubhouse will be operated by Hagerty in partnership with two of Southern California's most well-known car enthusiasts: Patrick Long, a Porsche North American Motorsports Ambassador and Luftgekühlt co-founder; and Rod Emory, long-time racer, restorer and founder of Emory Motorsports, a prestige vintage Porsche restoration business.

The two enthusiasts will bring a special perspective on car culture rooted in three generations of car-guys from Burbank and Glendale, two towns that were at the epicenter of hot rod and car culture in the mid-1940s. It's this background that makes the duo the ideal pairing to spearhead the design and build of the clubhouse.

"One of the great things about the car world is that we love to gather, share stories and revel in our shared passion and appreciation of collectible cars," said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. "Patrick and Rod's extensive careers, gracious personalities and SoCal roots mean that they'll create a great atmosphere for Garage + Social members. The result will be an oasis for car enthusiasts, designed by car enthusiasts. It's a place where members and the public alike will enjoy truly special moments that perfectly complement Hagerty's purpose to save driving and car culture for future generations."

"Rod and I have known each other for 15 years from the Porsche racing scene, and we both come from families that were immersed in SoCal's car scene," said Long, of Westlake Village. "The opportunity to work with Hagerty to create a unique car-culture center was one we had to take. In developing the club we look to embrace all types of vehicles, from exotic European makes to old-school hot rods, classics and muscle cars."

"What's exciting is that Hagerty Garage + Social offers more than just a parking spot for your car," said Emory, of North Hollywood. "It offers a vital social component, as well. One which Pat and I are committed to building into something meaningful for enthusiasts of all kinds. The Van Nuys clubhouse will have an all-encompassing entertainment space that focuses on car culture and welcomes the automotive community. We plan to host coffee get-togethers, track days, rallies, you name it. It'll be a relaxed, fun and dynamic atmosphere that speaks to every car enthusiast."

Garage + Social Van Nuys features climate-controlled, dust-free storage with 24-hour security, personalized service, maintenance and detailing. The 2.5-acre site includes more than 30,000 square feet of car storage which is open now, plus a separate 7,500 square foot, 8-car garage that Long and Emory will transform into the Garage + Social clubhouse in the coming months. It will include space for events, complemented by a cafe and coffee bar. The center's interior design will showcase artwork and photography from the world of motorsports and SoCal car culture. The clubhouse is expected to open in March 2023.

For enthusiasts who don't yet own a car or need storage, a social membership is available providing access to the clubhouse. All Garage + Social members are automatically enrolled in the Hagerty Drivers Club and have access to Hagerty Garage + Social locations throughout North America.

The Van Nuys opening marks the first location in Southern California. Hagerty currently operates Garage + Social facilities in nine cities, including Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Bedford Hills (NY), Delray Beach, Miami, Palm Beach, Van Nuys (CA) and Culver City (CA, opening soon).

For more information on the Hagerty Garage + Social Van Nuys, click here. For behind-the-scenes access, including build-out progress of the clubhouse, please follow Patrick Long (Instagram) and Rod Emory (Instagram) on their social feeds.

