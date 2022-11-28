InventHelp Inventor Develops Three-In-One Linen Care Product (SFO 823)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to iron, steam and remove lint from clothing and textiles," said an inventor, from Concord, Calif., "so I invented the LINT BURNER 3000. My design would provide the ultimate linen care product for clothing and home textile products."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove wrinkles and lint from clothing and home textiles. In doing so, it increases convenience. As a result, it could save time and storage space and it could enhance the appearance of clothing and other textiles. The invention features a three-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

