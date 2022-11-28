SELECTIVE INSURANCE AND ITS FOUNDATION TEAM UP WITH ONE WARM COAT TO PROVIDE FOR THOSE IN NEED

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To advance the Giving Tuesday global generosity movement, Selective Insurance and the Selective Insurance Group Foundation are teaming up with One Warm Coat, a national cloud-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The organization provides free winter coats to in-need children and adults and promotes volunteerism and environmental sustainability. Employees from Selective Insurance, a leading business, home, auto, and flood insurer, are collecting coats in its offices across the country for local community members who need them. The Selective Insurance Group Foundation is donating $20,000.

"Our insurance products and services help businesses and families avoid harm and recover after a loss. Through our philanthropic efforts, we seek to further these efforts and strengthen our communities," said Michael Lanza, Selective's Executive Vice President & General Counsel and President of the Selective Insurance Group Foundation. "By teaming up with One Warm Coat, our employees and our foundation can make this holiday season warmer and safer for our neighbors in need."

Since its inception in 2005, the Selective Insurance Group Foundation has donated more than $6.6 million to charities across the country to help support safe, sustainable, just, and diverse communities. Over 60% of the donations have been to local charities where Selective's employees and independent insurance agency partners live and work. Through the past five years, the Foundation has donated over $320,000 to match employee and agency partner donations. Selective offers all employees a paid day off each year to support volunteerism – and employees have volunteered over 5,800 hours to their chosen charities since 2017.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective has been honored and awarded for its unique position as a leading insurance group and employer of choice, including listing in the Fortune 1000 and three consecutive years as a certified Great Place to Work®. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

One Warm Coat is a national cloud-based nonprofit organization that provides free coats to children and adults in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability. Over the past 30 years, One Warm Coat has facilitated more than 43,000 coat drives, collecting 7.3 million coats that have been distributed through 1,400 nonprofit partners across all 50 states. Individuals and organizations can get involved by donating coats, holding coat drives, and making financial donations. Every $1 donated warms 1 person. One Warm Coat believes in each person's right to shelter from the elements and is committed to sharing warmth, without discrimination, one coat at a time.

