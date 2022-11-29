CareVet Celebrates One Year of The Ultimate CarePackage, Providing Industry-Leading Bonuses & Benefits to Veterinarians

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when Veterinarians were overworked, underappreciated and plagued with compassion fatigue more than ever before, CareVet launched The Ultimate CarePackage, a suite of best-in-class benefits aimed at providing doctors with the personal and professional support they deserve. One year after the program was introduced, CareVet continues to build on the program, recruiting and retaining the industry's best talent.

To support their Veterinarians, CareVet offers multiple innovative programs under The Ultimate CarePackage. Their Work/Life Balance Program, Carebnb, was released in February of 2022 as a solution to industry-wide burnout. Carebnb gives doctors paid time off with free access to luxury vacation properties annually. In its first 10 months, nearly 75% of CareVet DVMs took advantage of this benefit.

One CareVet Veterinarian recently shared his experience. "Carebnb is an awesome concept and huge benefit for our families to enjoy. Work/life balance is an ongoing process and builds longevity in our career! Thanks again for allowing me and my family to visit a new destination and build long lasting memories."

In addition to Carebnb, eligible Veterinarians entering the CareVet network are set up for success with the following programs:

$100,000 with no negative accrual and production bonuses, generous signing bonuses up to $250,000 , student loan support and no upfront non-competes. Strong Start Program including a minimum base salary ofwith no negative accrual and production bonuses, generous signing bonuses up to, student loan support and no upfront non-competes.

Parental Support Program including paid parental leave, adoption financial assistance and Child & Dependent Care FSA.

Whole Person Support Program , including comprehensive EAP with on-staff social worker, plus company paid life, short-term disability and long-term disability insurance.

And much more!

Co-Founder and Chief Veterinary Officer Kent Thornberry, DVM, says, "Surrounding our Veterinarians with the best teams, best equipment, best practices and best benefits is the core of who we are at CareVet. We want Veterinarians to find their forever home."

The Ultimate CarePackage is part of CareVet's continued effort to revolutionize the veterinary industry as it grows its network to more than 160 veterinary hospitals operating in more than 35 states, with more than 2,500 Team Members, 546,000 patients and 340,000 clients.

To learn about CareVet's initiatives, visit carevethealth.com.

About CareVet: CareVet is a leading operator of independent veterinary hospitals operating in 35+ states with more than 2,500 Team Members. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Kent Thornberry, a DVM who built and grew two of his own veterinary hospitals before selling them to two separate veterinary practice management groups and Greg Siwak, a highly regarded entrepreneur. Together, they felt there was a better operating model for hospitals anchored in a deep commitment and investment in the teams that serve their clients and pets. CareVet is privately held and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and can be visited at CareVetHealth.com and followed on LinkedIn at @CareVet-Health and Facebook at @CareVetHealth.

