High Tide Launches Exclusive Paid Membership Program: "Cabana Elite"

Innovative, first-of-its-kind loyalty program in retail cannabis that presents a recurring high-margin revenue opportunity for High Tide

Membership provides access to exclusive ELITE flash sales, limited edition and exclusive ELITE branded products, discounts on delivery and across High Tide's global e-commerce accessories portfolio, among other benefits at non-cannabis retailers across Canada 1

For a limited time, in an effort to accelerate ELITE adoption and showcase its benefits, the first year of ELITE will be offered at $2.50 per month, a 50% discount

Cabana Club membership currently exceeds over 860,000 members, which is the largest bricks-and-mortar cannabis loyalty program in Canada

Standard Cabana Club Membership with all current benefits to remain unchanged and free of charge

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce the launch of Cabana Elite ("ELITE"), an optional paid membership upgrade for Cabana Club members. Starting today, customers can sign up for ELITE in-store and online at www.cannacabana.com . The Company expects that ELITE will extend the Cabana Club membership program, attract new customers and instill even greater customer loyalty. The Company anticipates that further discounts, benefits and promotions will be regularly added to ELITE. The table below outlines the various perks and benefits available to ELITE members:

Cabana Club ELITE2 UNBEATABLE prices on cannabis3 √ √ Up to 80% off accessories, everyday √ √ 25% off accessory coupon

√ Triple entries into the 420 Car Giveaway, featuring a TESLA Model Y valued at over C$100,000

√ Exclusive and limited edition ELITE branded accessories

√ ELITE Flash Sales

√ Birthday bags

√ Cabana Cannabis Co. discount

√ Discounts on High Tide's leading e-commerce accessory platforms

√ 5000+ retail and restaurant deals

√ Tours, events and tickets

√ 50% off delivery fee

1 ELITE shall at all times be conducted in compliance with the federal Cannabis Act and all cannabis regulations of each province in which its membership is available. ELITE is not available in British Columbia.

2 ELITE benefits vary by province, as regulations differ in each jurisdiction.

3 UNBEATABLE prices includes our lowest price guarantee and price matching. For details on UNBEATABLE prices, please see our lowest price guaranteed and price matching policies on our website at cannacabana.com







"I am delighted to finally announce the launch of ELITE, the next evolution in our innovative discount club model and a huge milestone for High Tide. The continuous innovation from our team has positioned us as a top-performing Canadian cannabis company, and ELITE is the natural result of this success. By leveraging the strengths of our diversified cannabis ecosystem, we are providing additional value to ELITE members by offering discounts on High Tide's global online consumption accessories platforms. We see this as a big step towards building our loyalty program into a global cannabis community as we continue to convert price-conscious consumers from the illicit market into our legal cannabis ecosystem," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Our goal is to sign up as many Cabana Club members to ELITE as possible within the first year, following which we anticipate an even greater financial impact in subsequent years. During these inflationary times, we decided to offer the ELITE membership at a 50% discount for a limited time to allow our customers to try out the new program at a minimum cost. Once our customers see what ELITE has to offer, we anticipate they will look to maintain their status in subsequent years. Launching ELITE was not an easy task, given the varied regulatory landscape in the Canadian provinces where we operate. Our team has been working hard on this project for many months, and I want to take this opportunity to extend my sincere gratitude to our team members and provincial regulators, who helped us get to this pivotal day. We are confident ELITE will generate excellent returns for our shareholders, who can rely on High Tide for continued innovation and execution," added Mr. Grover.

GRANT OF OPTIONS

In addition, High Tide announces the grant of an aggregate of 25,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain employees of the Company. Each Option is exercisable at the closing price of the Company's common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") based on the last trading day immediately prior to this press release, expires three years from the date of grant, and vests over a two-year period. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company and are being issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's Omnibus Plan, which became effective on June 2, 2022 (as further detailed in High Tide's press release dated September 14, 2022).

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 142 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The Company is also North America's first cannabis discount club retailer, under the Canna Cabana banner, which is the single-largest cannabis retail brand in Canada, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosks and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, BlessedCBD.de, and Amazon United Kingdom, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide was featured in the Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in both 2021 and 2022 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

