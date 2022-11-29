Ubitus host the virtual showroom to stream AECOM's key milestone projects in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K., a world-leading cloud gaming and metaverse solution provider, support AECOM, a world's premier infrastructure firm, to stream its virtual showroom for its 10th anniversary in Taiwan celebration event. The actual celebration event will be held at InterContinental Kaohsiung on 25th November, showcasing major achievements to attendees from key verticals and strategic partners from the public and education sectors.

Visitors can easily enter AECOM's virtual showroom with their own devices. (PRNewswire)

Access metaverse virtual showroom onsite

Leveraging metaverse technology, AECOM bring the major construction projects from past to now and from around Taiwan to the event, presented in a virtual showroom. Visitors can browse design details and 3D visualization video of any projects with just a browser on their personal devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, or notebooks. Powered by Ubitus cloud virtualization and streaming technology, this showroom incorporates ray-tracing feature to make the immersive experience as vivid and realistic as possible.

"We're honored to work with AECOM, the most prestigious infrastructure firm in the globe., and jointly celebrate its 10th anniversary in Taiwan. AECOM's savvy adoption of advanced technology trend continues to set itself apart from the rest in the construction industry," Wesley Kuo, Ubitus CEO, comments.

For more details and event pictures, please visit: https://ubitus.net/aecom/

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With innovative GameCloud technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

