Syntegra Pushes the Boundaries of Generative AI in Healthcare with Recent Tech Updates

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntegra , a leader in generating synthetic healthcare data, today announced the launch of the Syntegra Medical Mind 2.0, expanding what's possible with generative AI technology to create high-fidelity, privacy-guaranteed synthetic healthcare data.

Syntegra logo (PRNewsfoto/Syntegra) (PRNewswire)

Syntegra was the first generative AI company in healthcare. The Syntegra Medical Mind — Syntegra's proprietary synthetic data engine — pioneered a groundbreaking application of transformer-based language models in healthcare to create "realistic but not real" synthetic datasets by learning the underlying statistical patterns of the real data. Syntegra's synthetic data maintains the statistical fidelity of the real data, even capturing rare cohorts and outliers, while fully protecting patient privacy and far surpassing HIPAA and GDPR standards.

"Syntegra was the firm's first investment in generative AI more than three years ago," said Dan Portillo, general partner and founder of Sweat Equity Ventures, now The General Partnership. "They were far ahead of the curve and are still the only company applying generative AI in the healthcare space. We see enormous potential for generative AI in multiple verticals, particularly in healthcare, and we're excited about investments in both tools and applications that use large language models."

With such a high degree of privacy protection, Syntegra's synthetic data enables streamlined access to patient-level data for easier and safer data sharing, accelerated AI/ML model development, advanced analyses and deeper insights, and much more.

The Syntegra Medical Mind 2.0 launch includes major performance upgrades that increase any organization's ability to work with especially large and complex datasets. Specific capabilities include:

Large-Scale — Trains on datasets with 20M+ patient records

Longitudinal —Supports long sequence lengths to represent longer patient care trajectories

Speed —Training is now 3x faster and generation is 2x faster

Flexibility — Supports any healthcare data model — from single-table format (e.g., clinical trial and registry data) to connected, multi-table datasets (e.g., EHR and claims data)

Together these improvements will further accelerate the adoption of generative AI in healthcare, which will in turn improve the pace of innovation that can reshape patients' lives, particularly as the industry increasingly adopts AI and ML techniques.

"Healthcare is enormously complicated, as any clinician will tell you, so recreating all of the complexities of the real data in the synthetic is extremely challenging," said Ofer Mendelevitch, Syntegra co-founder and CTO. "The Syntegra Medical Mind was the first — and only — approach capable of maintaining these interconnected relationships because of the power of transformer-based language models. Now, with the Syntegra Medical Mind 2.0, we're taking these capabilities even further and pushing the boundaries of what's possible with generative AI in healthcare, from the researcher down to the patient."

"We're leveraging the emerging field of generative AI in a novel way to enable rapid, low-burden access to healthcare data," said Michael D. Lesh, SM MD FACC, Syntegra founder and CEO. "This opens up huge opportunities to drive innovation and ultimately accelerate advances in patient care."

Read more about Syntegra's novel use of generative AI in a recent blog from co-founders Dr. Michael Lesh and Ofer Mendelevitch.

About Syntegra

Syntegra is the first company to leverage the power of generative AI in healthcare, enabling low-burden access to privacy-preserved synthetic health data. Our proprietary algorithm — the Syntegra Medical Mind — is unlocking the promise of healthcare data by increasing its utility for those who have it and providing data access for those who need it. Syntegra's synthetic data completely matches the statistical properties of the underlying data without containing any real patients' information, fully protecting patient privacy. Learn more at www.syntegra.io and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact

Lauren McQuatters

lauren@syntegra.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syntegra