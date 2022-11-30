UNDER CANVAS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW LOCATION NEAR NORTH ENTRANCE OF YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

The upscale, outdoor hospitality company now accepting 2023 reservations for its newest location in Paradise Valley, Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Under Canvas , the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, announced its latest brand addition with the opening of its 11th camp, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley , for its inaugural season on June 15, 2023. Located on 50 acres of spectacular Montana ranchland with expansive valley and mountain views, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley is ideally located near the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Located 20 minutes from the charming town of Livingston and 45 minutes from Bozeman, the North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley camp offers unprecedented access to Greater Yellowstone and complements its sister camp on the West side of the famed national park. In addition to providing access to lesser known but equally spectacular features of Yellowstone National Park, the Paradise Valley region has drawn recent fame via the Yellowstone television series, set in its breathtaking high mountain plains and ranchland. A highlight of Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley is the Yellowstone River which flows right through the property providing more than a mile of pristine and exclusive riverfront access, allowing for world-class fly fishing on-site and river float experiences steps from the lobby tent. Additional area offerings include bucket-list horseback riding through Montana's mountains and plains, world-class river rafting, hiking, and live music at nearby Pine Creek Lodge featuring top Bluegrass, Rock and Country artists from around the country.

Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be opening our third Montana camp, and second outside Yellowstone National Park. Montana is such a special place, with wild, natural beauty, and each of our properties has something unique to offer," said Matt Gaghen, chief executive officer of Under Canvas. "Our Paradise Valley location provides the opportunity to explore the incredible north side of Yellowstone National Park while enjoying our amazing site right on the banks of the Yellowstone River with stunning views of Paradise Valley and its famous ranchland and mountains. It's incredibly meaningful for us to announce this exceptional location where Under Canvas first started and welcome guests to this spectacular site that is so conveniently located near multiple bucket list Montana destinations."

Paradise Valley is ideally positioned to provide unparalleled access to the north side of the country's first national park including major attractions such as Lamar Valley and Mammoth Hot Springs. Yellowstone National Park encompasses more than two million acres and spans three states, featuring dramatic canyons, alpine rivers, lush forests, hot springs and gushing geysers, including its most famous, Old Faithful. It is also home to hundreds of animal species, including bears, wolves, bison, elk and antelope. Much like Under Canvas's Grand Circle road-trip of camps, Under Canvas now offers a one-of-a-kind experience for travelers to stay and discover additional sections of Yellowstone National Park with a multi-camp itinerary.

Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley will offer upscale, safari-inspired canvas tents on elevated decks with private ensuite bathrooms, and views of the Yellowstone River and Absaroka Mountain Range. Complimentary programming will include acoustic live music, daily yoga and more. Off-site adventures including horseback riding, Yellowstone River luxury float trips, guided hiking tours, fly-fishing and white-water rafting are available to be booked in advance via an Under Canvas Adventure Concierge. An on-site Guest Experience Coordinator can also recommend favorite local hikes and must-see attractions both on and off property. In true Montana style, the main lobby tent will be adorned with mountain contemporary indoor and outdoor furnishings from West Elm, and design features with nods to the region's storied ranch history. Embers will serve as a communal hub for cafe-style dining and lounging by the idyllic riverfront, featuring fresh and healthy dishes from the brand's signature menu including salads, charcuterie, fresh trout, grains, vegan and vegetarian dishes, as well as Western-style, specialty barbecue, smoked meats and sides, and locally sourced cocktails and refreshments. Grab 'n go options are also available for purchase for lunch items and snacks, ready for a day's adventure. Premium brand partnerships will provide complimentary guest use of lululemon mats and yoga blocks, Black Diamond hiking poles, a Gibson guitar for an acoustic fireside strum and s'mores with new friends. Additional partnerships provide access to curated retail offerings for purchase, including activewear from lululemon, Hydro Flask drinkware, Sun Bum sun products, Pendleton® wool products to stay cozy and warm, and an exclusive Under Canvas line of apparel and dog-friendly items so all family members can explore Montana in comfort and style.

Under Canvas' safari-inspired tents are furnished with plush king size beds, luxe linens, USB charging packs, bedside lanterns, a wood burning stove, private deck with views and ensuite bathroom (hot shower, sink and flushing toilet). Unique lodging tent accommodations feature the Stargazer Tent, complete with its own viewing window above the king bed to stargaze at night. Ideal for families or groups and exclusive to this new location, the Yellowstone River Suite Tent features two tents adjoined by a private deck, with its own private firepit and outdoor area for the ultimate getaway. Included in this ultimate set-up is a Suite Tent with a bedroom wing outfitted with a king bed, lounge area with a queen size sofa-bed, ensuite bathroom, wood stove and private deck, and additional deluxe tent with two twin beds and ensuite bathroom.

A cornerstone of the Under Canvas experience and development ethos is the brand's Mindful Approach. This includes pull chain showers, low-flow toilets and rechargeable battery pack charging in tents, that all work to minimize energy use and carbon footprint. Under Canvas camps are designed to minimize disturbance and maximize open space, each with dedicated, undisturbed green spaces. The camps are designed to flow with the natural topography of the land to eliminate unnecessary earthwork. Under Canvas and global environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy (TNC) have come together to fund conservation and raise awareness through education, volunteer efforts and donation programs. The brand's commitment also includes efforts to minimize overall environmental footprint in the areas of waste management, water use, and special lighting to mitigate light pollution, maximizing the enjoyment of the night's sky.

Since opening the first camp 10 years ago near West Yellowstone, Under Canvas has dedicated itself to inspiring connections with extraordinary places, people, and the planet by enhancing access to the outdoors. The inaugural season for North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley is June 15 - September 25, 2023. Under Canvas operating dates for the 2023 season: Moab from March 2-October 23, Zion from March 9-November 6, Lake Powell - Grand Staircase from March 9-October 30, Great Smoky Mountains from April 6-November 27, Grand Canyon from April 13-October 23, Mount Rushmore from May 4-September 25, Acadia from May 11-October 9, West Yellowstone from May 18-September 5 and Glacier from June 8-September 11. Reservations for the 2023 season are available now at www.undercanvas.com.

ABOUT UNDER CANVAS

The leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, Under Canvas is the ultimate outdoor destination experience. Its safari-style accommodations perfectly embrace their natural surroundings while featuring indoor luxuries, allowing guests to discover their outdoor self in comfort and style. Under Canvas currently operates 10 locations: West Yellowstone and Glacier in Mont.; Moab, Zion, Lake Powell-Grand Staircase and Bryce Canyon in Utah; Mount Rushmore in S.D.; Great Smoky Mountains in Tenn.; Grand Canyon in Ariz.; and Acadia in Maine. To grant further access to the nation's most coveted national parks, Under Canvas expanded their footprint in the luxury outdoor hospitality space with the launch of ULUM, a bespoke resort brand that will debut its first location in Moab, Utah in early 2023. For more information, please visit www.undercanvas.com .

Under Canvas (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Under Canvas