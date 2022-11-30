Visionary Broadband Commits $100 Million to Fiber in the Rockies

GILLETTE, Wyo., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Broadband has committed $100 million to build fiber internet in twenty communities in Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana, with simultaneous construction already begun. The Rocky Mountain West is the most exciting and vibrant area of the US, with wide open spaces desirable for those looking to stretch out while staying reliably connected.

Visionary Fiber Market Construction Projects

Casper, WY

Cheyenne, WY

Dayton, WY (complete)

Gillette, WY

LaGrange, WY (complete)

Lander, WY

Laramie, WY

Lusk, WY (nearing completion)

Ranchester, WY (complete)

Torrington, WY (nearing completion)

Wheatland, WY

Yoder, WY (complete)

Hardin, MT

Canon City, CO

Gunnison, CO (nearing completion)

Kremmling, CO (nearing completion)

Lake City, CO

Marble, CO

Pagosa Springs, CO

Walden, CO (nearing completion)

Construction is underway in Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, and Lusk, Wyoming, with go-live dates starting in early 2023 for residential customers. Fiber is widely available to customers in Dayton, LaGrange, Ranchester, Torrington and Yoder, Wyoming, and in Gunnison and Kremmling, Colorado.

Visionary quickly built fiber networks across rural Colorado and Wyoming during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has plans to expand fiber internet to 11 additional communities in the coming three years. "This is an exciting time for our customers and our co-workers," said Brian Worthen, CEO of Visionary Broadband. "Rural communities must have reliable fiber infrastructure to attract and retain and attract young working families and businesses."

Worthen explained the company will offer 1Gbps/1Gbps (or Gigabit) service, with all equipment supporting 10Gbps/10Gbps to every home and business within its service area. Visionary is installing XGS-PON and Active Ethernet equipment, built on high capacity rings.

Visionary is building business fiber in Laramie, Lander and Wheatland, Wyoming, with plans to expand to residential areas of those communities in 2024.

Additionally, Visionary has secured Federal, State and local grants to assist in fiber builds in Cañon City, Lake City, Marble, and Walden, Colorado, as well as Hardin, Montana and Lusk, Wyoming.

This is a major step forward for rural communities and a significant move for the regional broadband provider. Visionary started in 1994 and has grown steadily in both technology and personnel since that time. With over 200 employees today and a strategic investment in June 2022 from funds affiliated with GTCR LLC ("GTCR"), Visionary continues to expand its reach and dominance in the intermountain region. GTCR is a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, Illinois.

