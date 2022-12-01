5WPR Co-CEO Dara A. Busch Wins Bronze Stevie Award in 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch, has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category in the 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

"It is an enormous honor to receive a Bronze Stevie award for Woman of the Year, and I owe an enormous part of my success to the incredible team I have the honor to work alongside of and who support me daily," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "As I begin to look back on 2022, I take immense pride in all we have accomplished this past year, and I look forward to continuing 5W's growth for years to come."

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries, and announced at the 2022 awards dinner at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada USA on Friday, November 11.

