CANN AND JANE PRESENT A "CANN-DO HOLIDAY"- A NEW FESTIVE FILM WITH THE PERFECT *DOSE* OF HOLIDAY SPIRIT

The Short, Written & Directed by Lake Bell, shows how to thrive — not just survive — the chaos of the holiday season and Stars Mickey Sumner, Benito Skinner, Meg Stalter, Lauren Wasser, Bre-Z, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Alexis Carey and Raja Gemini as the "Fairy God Cann"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cann, the #1 cannabis-infused beverage in America, announced its 2022 holiday campaign in collaboration with Jane , the largest online cannabis marketplace that connects consumers with local dispensaries and brands. Director, writer, actor and author, Lake Bell, wrote and directed this campaign which reveals there's a better way to get in the holiday spirit without breaking out the (toxic) spirits.

Cann (PRNewsfoto/Cann) (PRNewswire)

When one family's chaotic celebration threatens to become as dry as the turkey, a modern holiday miracle lifts their spirits and elevates the occasion. (Spoiler alert: it's microdosed cannabis in a can.) In the short, our heroine Jane, played by Mickey Sumner, struggles through an unhinged and uncomfortable holiday dinner where alcohol has taken over. The overserved guests, which include Meg Stalter, Benito Skinner, Bre-Z, become emotional, angry, and restless as alcohol forms a dark cloud over the holiday cheer. With the help of the Fairy God Cann, played by Raja, and Jane's new cannabis shopping app, Jane gets the real holiday miracle, cannabis in a cann, delivered straight to her door. From there, the gathering becomes joyful and carefree as this family enjoys Cann's signature microdose high together. The takeaway: You can't change your family. You cann change your drink.

"Casting a majority queer and BIPOC campaign that isn't being released during pride season signals the Cann brand's evolution beyond typical intersectional queer normalization narratives, and a reinforcement that true diversity and inclusion involves having a seat at every table — at all times during the year. Especially these tense family gathering tables where LGBTQ+ people have been told time and time again that they don't belong as they are." says Cann co-founder Luke Anderson. Recent studies have shown that people drink twice as much alcohol over the holidays, often resulting in tardiness and a drop off in productivity at work. Last year, Cann's holiday campaign featured Kate Hudson and Baron Davis getting high for the holidays drinking Cann-berry King St Vodkas and celebrating the holidays. This holiday campaign illustrates how you can get into the holiday spirit, without any of the traditional, toxic holiday "spirits."

Jane is the best place to discover and shop Cann's products for local pickup and delivery, providing consumers with a delightful and easy shopping experience–perfect for this holiday season. With a digital catalog of over 1.5 million products, Jane gives customers the ability to search based on real-time product availability, desired feelings and verified reviews.

"Jane was created in the spirit of connecting people to the plant. All people," says Jane CEO and Co-founder Socrates Rosenfeld. "By providing a digital platform where different types of dispensaries and brands can connect directly to their consumers, not only are we creating a safe and convenient shopping experience - but we're also creating a diverse and equitable cannabis ecosystem where all stakeholders can succeed. We are honored to help empower innovative brands like Cann to amplify their important message and introduce millions of new consumers to cannabis."

The film was written and directed by Lake Bell, known for directing, writing and starring in the award-winning comedy In a World with additional directing credits for Pam & Tommy and acting credits in Harley Quinn and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Additionally, Bell is the author of the audiobook Inside Voice.The film was produced by world renowned music video production company London Alley (who have produced and directed for Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande among others).

Cann Social Tonics are available for pick up or delivery at local dispensaries through Jane's cannabis shopping app or directly from drinkcann.com. Each Cann contains 2mg THC and 4mg CBD for the perfect, sociable holiday buzz. For more information on Cann, visit www.drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram. For more information on Jane, visit iheartjane.com or visit @_iheartjane on Instagram.

Cann is also available in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Texas, Vermont & Virginia via https://drinkcann.com/

About Cann

Founded in Los Angeles by Harvard and Stanford graduates Luke Anderson and Jake Bullock, Cann is the #1 selling THC-infused beverage across America. Since its launch in 2019, Cann has become a rapidly expanding international brand by winning over canna-curious and sober-curious consumers and redefining social drinking. Cann offers a range of microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting buzz with a strength similar to a beer or glass of wine. Vegan, gluten-free, and low in calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, preservatives, or cannabis taste. Cann's social tonics won first place at BevNET's New Beverage Showdown in 2019, following in the footsteps of mainstream grocery products like Health-Ade Kombucha, MALK, and RISE Brewing.

The brand is backed by innovative and forward-thinking celebrities with diverse backgrounds in wellness, activism and philanthropy including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Baron Davis, Rebel Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Darren Criss, Casey Niestat, Tove Lo, and Bre-Z. For more information, visit www.drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram. For Canada, visit drinkcann.ca or @drinkcannada on Instagram.

About Jane

Jane is the cannabis industry's largest marketplace, powering 2,800+ dispensaries and brands across 38 U.S. state markets as well as the Canadian market. Jane's unique offering provides consumers with an engaging user interface, personalized shopping experience and innovative discovery features unlike any other cannabis app. For dispensaries and brands, Jane equips them with a turnkey e-commerce solution, including an iOS consumer app, real-time POS integration, curated content directly from brands, and retail and market analytics. Recently, Jane was honored as one of Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500 Award Winners and named the 2022 Best E-Commerce Technology at Green Market Report's Cannabis Awards. For more information email info@iheartjane.com or visit www.iheartjane.com.

About London Alley

London Alley a production company, operating at the cross-cultural intersection of music, film, creative and advertising. They cut their teeth in production, working with the most talented directors and celebrities. They've produced music videos like Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next and Lil Nas X's Industry Baby and are now using the inspiration of music videos to drive work across commercials, TV and films.

Jane logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cann