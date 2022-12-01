COTA, Inc. Announces Seven Upcoming Poster Presentations at the 2022 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COTA, Inc., an oncology real-world data and analytics company, announced that seven abstracts leveraging COTA's oncology real-world data (RWD) will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, from December 10–13, 2022.

"There is a continuous need to better understand how emerging therapies are impacting patients in everyday healthcare settings," said C.K. Wang, M.D., and Chief Medical Officer at COTA. "Real-world data is the key to unlocking these insights, and we are proud to work with the Oncology Center of Excellence of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and academic institutions like the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester to contribute impactful research that will lend insight into potentially promising treatments for blood cancers."

COTA co-authored three of the seven abstracts accepted for poster presentation at the ASH conference. Two of these studies were conducted in close partnership with researchers from the Oncology Center of Excellence of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and a third was conducted with the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester. These three abstracts span a range of hematologic cancers, including multiple myeloma (MM), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL):

"COTA is a leader in oncology real-world data and analytics, and hematologic cancers are a particular area of expertise for the team," said Paul Barr, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester. "Targeted research is an important tool for optimizing therapeutic interventions for people living with cancer, and that's precisely why we partnered with COTA. By analyzing fit-for-purpose real-world data, we can begin to tailor more precise treatment options that hold the potential to improve cancer patient outcomes."

In a set of four additional accepted poster presentations, COTA's real-world data fueled investigations into even more cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Researchers from around the world used COTA's RWD to explore treatment patterns and outcomes in these cancer types and to broaden the industry's understanding about how specific protocols impact patient outcomes. The accepted poster presentations leveraging COTA's oncology real-world data include:

All COTA-related abstracts can also be found on the ASH conference website: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts .

