InventHelp Inventor Develops New License Plate Tracking Device (BRK-4160)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for police to locate a stolen vehicle," said an inventor, from Mentone, Ala., "so I invented the TAG TRACKING DEVICE. My design could save valuable time when investigating criminal acts involving vehicles and improve the Amber Alert system."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective tracking device for a vehicle license plate. In doing so, it enables law enforcement to locate the vehicle if it is involved in criminal activity. As a result, it could enhance safety and convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to activate so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

