Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of each of the Invesco closed-end funds listed below today declared the following dividends.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

EX-DATE 12/14/2022 RECORD DATE

12/15/22 REINVEST DATE

12/30/22 PAYABLE DATE

12/30/22







Name of Closed-End

Management Investment Company Ticker Monthly Dividend Amount Per Share Change From Prior Distribution Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II VKI $0.03611 - Invesco Bond Fund VBF $0.10301 +0.0375 Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust VCV $0.0364 - Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund IHIT $0.0350 - Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund IHTA $0.0330 - Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust OIA $0.02861 - Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust VMO $0.03941 - Invesco Municipal Trust VKQ $0.04041 - Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust VPV $0.03831 - Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust IQI $0.04031 - Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals VGM $0.04111 - Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals VTN $0.03711 - Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust IIM $0.05071 -

Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will report distributions for federal income tax purposes. The Fund's annual report to shareholders will include information regarding the tax character of Fund distributions for the fiscal year.

1 A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather than net income. The Section 19 notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invesco website at www.invesco.com.

The Board of Trustees of Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) have declared an additional distribution from the Funds as follows:

EX-DATE 12/13/21 RECORD DATE

12/14/21 REINVEST DATE

12/31/21 PAYABLE DATE

12/31/21 Name of Closed-End

Management Investment Company Ticker Short-Term Capital Gains Long-Term Capital Gains Invesco Bond Fund VBF $0.0000 $0.0038 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund IHIT IHIT $0.0000 $0.0025















The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2022 will be made after the end of the year.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, each Fund will provide its shareholders of record on the record date with a Section 19 Notice disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income. The Section 19 Notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. If applicable, this Section 19 Notice information can be found on the Funds' website at www.invesco.com

The amount of dividends paid by each fund may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the funds.

For additional information, shareholders of the closed end fund may contact Jeaneen Terrio at 212-278-9205, Jeaneen.Terrio@invesco.com.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.3 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2022. For more information, visit Invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l NOT FDIC INSURED l NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

—Invesco—

CONTACT: Closed-End Funds 800-341-2929

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.