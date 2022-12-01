Linux Foundation Certifications Included in Guide for National and Foreign Workers Seeking Employment in Beijing

CKA, CKAD and CKS certifications are included in the Catalogue of Recognized Overseas Professional Qualifications in Beijing Municipality (Edition 2.0)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the construction of an international scientific and technological innovation center and at least two business innovation zones (the Integrated National Demonstration Zone for Opening up the Services Sector and China (Beijing) Pilot Free Trade Zone) there is an urgent need for technology professionals both from within China and Internationally to work in Beijing.

The Linux Foundation logo (PRNewswire)

As such, Beijing's government has added additional acceptable credentials for employment candidates to their Catalogue of Recognized Overseas Professional Qualifications in Beijing Municipality inviting individuals who hold these qualifications to live and work in Beijing. Included in Edition 2.0 of the catalogue are three Linux Foundation Certifications: Certified Kubernetes Association (CKA); Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD); and Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS).

"Understanding Kubernetes is a necessity for developers working with cloud native architectures, which is quickly becoming the norm. Having the CKA, CKAD, and CKS certifications included in Beijing's Catalogue of Recognized Overseas Professional Qualifications is a huge win for our community of technologists in China, and for organizations looking to innovate and stay competitive," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Individuals who hold such qualifications and are accepted to work under this provision will enjoy several benefits:

The personnel with Chinese nationality can be included into the eligible group for the application for Beijing's work-type residence permits.

Personnel with foreign nationalities can apply for multiple-entry visas or residence permits with a valid period of no more than five years. Those who meet relevant conditions can be included in the eligible group for enjoying a green channel in their application for permanent residence and can apply for port visas in port visa departments of public security organs after the port visa policy is resumed for implementation.

The personnel with foreign nationalities can apply for work permits without being restricted by education backgrounds, academic degrees, or working experiences. The age limit can be extended to 65 years old (or even to 70 years old for high-end, precision, and sophisticated industries). Those who meet the conditions for the recognition of high-end foreign talent (Category A) can apply for work permits valid for no more than five years.

The overseas working experience of professional personnel can be deemed as their working experience in China .

The industrial departments, enterprises and public institutions in Beijing are encouraged to provide professional personnel with support and guarantee in aspects such as innovation and entrepreneurship, talent training, children's education, social security, as well as talent evaluation and rewards.

Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at the Linux Foundation had this to say about the inclusion: "The Linux Foundation Training & Certification is proud to offer the gold standard for Cloud Native certifications including the CKA, CKAD and CKS. We're honored to have our credentials included in the Beijing Government's Catalogue of Recognized Overseas Professional Qualifications."

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org. The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Amanda Quraishi

The Linux Foundation

512-577-1800

aquraishi@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Linux Foundation